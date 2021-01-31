Prince Harry Likely to Take Summer Trip to U.K. Without Meghan Markle

WENN Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to stay in California when her husband, the Duke, travels to his native country to attend a number of royal events later this year.

AceShowbiz - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is not expected to accompany her husband Prince Harry to the U.K. this summer.

The couple quit as senior royals last year (21) and moved to Meghan's native California with their son Archie and although Harry, 36, is expected back in the U.K. in June to attend a number of key royal events, it has been suggested that Meghan, 39, will not travel with him.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper, "It should be strongly stressed that there is still an element of uncertainty about this because of the unpredictable COVID situation, but the understanding is the duke is more than likely to come back on his own."

"This is a personal and practical decision by the couple, but it would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation."

Harry is also expected in London in July for the unveiling of the statue that he and his brother Prince William commissioned in memory of their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

The insider added, "Her Majesty made very clear when they left the U.K. that Harry and Meghan were still much loved members of her own family and would be very welcome to attend family events. That still holds true."

"Practically, however, it comes with the need for a certain amount of diplomacy. There is still a great deal of distance between Harry and many family members, particularly his brother."