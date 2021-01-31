 
 

Justin Timberlake Names Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott as His Dream Collaborators

Justin Timberlake Names Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott as His Dream Collaborators
WENN
Music

The former NSYNC star is currently working on his next studio installment and he would love to collaborate with Kendrick and Travis on the upcoming studio album.

  • Jan 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake is taking his time working on a new album and has a list of dream collaborators in mind - including rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The 39-year-old singer and actor revealed he has been in the studio recently, working on the follow-up to 2018's "Man of the Woods".

When asked by chat show host Jimmy Fallon whether it would be correct to say that "a new Justin Timberlake album" in the works, Justin replied, "Yeah, we can say that. There's a possibility. Let's go with yes."

However, Justin insisted he is not in a huge rush to release any new music as he likes to take his time with his material.

He explained, "I sat on Mirrors for like, four or five years. I think I just take my time, maybe that's my barometer - if I still love them as much when time goes by, hopefully people will after they hear them, when time goes by."

  See also...

And Justin, who recently welcomed son Phineas with wife Jessica Biel, revealed his dream collaborators for the album would include Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott.

Fallon replied, "That would be a good mix."

Meanwhile, Justin - who also has son Silas with Jessica - previously revealed he left boyband *NSYNC because he felt he was "growing out of it."

Speaking about the split, he said, "We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche."

"And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart."

You can share this post!

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

'Sex and the City' Reboot Will Have Covid-19 Pandemic as Part of the Storyline
Related Posts
Justin Timberlake Tries Not to Be 'Weirdly Private' About His Kids

Justin Timberlake Tries Not to Be 'Weirdly Private' About His Kids

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Justin Timberlake Tells Teen with Cerebral Palsy to Keep Sharing Joy With Wheelchair-Accessible Van

Justin Timberlake Tells Teen with Cerebral Palsy to Keep Sharing Joy With Wheelchair-Accessible Van

Most Read
Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Auctions Off His Gold Records as She Moves Out of His House
Music

Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Auctions Off His Gold Records as She Moves Out of His House

Jared Leto Almost Signed Billie Eilish After Being Wowed by Her Performance

Jared Leto Almost Signed Billie Eilish After Being Wowed by Her Performance

Drake Pushes for Verzuz Battle Between Usher and Justin Timberlake

Drake Pushes for Verzuz Battle Between Usher and Justin Timberlake

Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Clips With Hailey Bieber in 'Anyone' Alternate Music Video

Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Clips With Hailey Bieber in 'Anyone' Alternate Music Video

Courteney Cox Channels Her Inner Rapper and Drops Bars in Idris Elba's Music Video

Courteney Cox Channels Her Inner Rapper and Drops Bars in Idris Elba's Music Video

Eric Church Breaks Vows to Never Sing National Anthem Publicly Thanks to Jazmine Sullivan

Eric Church Breaks Vows to Never Sing National Anthem Publicly Thanks to Jazmine Sullivan

The Weeknd Reveals His 3 Grammy Wins Mean Nothing to Him After Snub

The Weeknd Reveals His 3 Grammy Wins Mean Nothing to Him After Snub

Jhene Aiko Looks Back at Clash of Emotions Caused by Grammy Nominations And Uncle's Death

Jhene Aiko Looks Back at Clash of Emotions Caused by Grammy Nominations And Uncle's Death

Coachella and Stagecoach Officially Canceled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Coachella and Stagecoach Officially Canceled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Clean Bandit Opens Up About Unsuccessful Attempt in Getting Lewis Capaldi Collaboration

Clean Bandit Opens Up About Unsuccessful Attempt in Getting Lewis Capaldi Collaboration

Justin Timberlake Names Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott as His Dream Collaborators

Justin Timberlake Names Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott as His Dream Collaborators