The Weeknd Reveals His 3 Grammy Wins Mean Nothing to Him After Snub

The 'Starboy' hitmaker also talks about going all out for his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance by spending $7 million to make the performance like what he 'envisioned.'

Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd continues to put the Recording Academy on blast. The "After Hours" musician got candid about being snubbed at the 2021 Grammy Awards in the latest issue of Billboard magazine, revealing that he changed his mind about the awards that he won previously following the ordeal.

"Look, I personally don't care anymore. I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously," the Canadian singer, who won R&B Performance and Urban Contemporary Album in 2016 as well as the latter award again in 2018, shared. "It's not like, 'Oh, I want the Grammy!' It's just that this happened, and I'm down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again. I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows."

Adding that the snub was like an "attack" to him, The Weeknd continued to say, "I use a sucker punch as an analogy, because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt... things. I don't know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion."

The "Starboy" hitmaker, real name Abel Tesfaye, claimed that he "just wanted answers." He said, "Like, 'What happened?' We did everything right, I think. I'm not a cocky person. I'm not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me, like, 'This is it; this is your year.' We were all very confused."

After it was revealed that he nabbed zero nominations at the upcoming award-giving event, The Weeknd shared that he received messages of shock and support from people, including those whom "I haven't spoken to in ages, the entire music community, all my peers." The Weeknd divulged, "If you were like, 'Do you think the Grammys are racist?' I think the only real answer is that in the last 61 years of the GRAMMYs, only 10 Black artists have won album of the year. I don't want to make this about me. That's just a fact."

In the interview, The Weeknd also talked about going all out for his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in Tampa Bay, Florida on February 7. He shared that he spent $7 million to make the performance like what he "envisioned."

"We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," he told the magazine.