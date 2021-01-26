Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Unexpected Effect of Taking Weight Loss Pill at Age 12

Vanity Fair Celebrity

In a new revealing magazine interview, the 'No Time to Die' singer opens up about her 'horrible body relationship' and how scrutiny surrounding her body concerned people around her.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has openly discussed her past struggles with body image. Admitting that her insecurity over her body has pushed her to take drastic measures at the tender age of 12, the "No Time to Die" singer shared in a new candid interview the unexpected side effect she got from consuming weight loss pills.

The 19-year-old Grammy winner took a trip down memory lane for the March 2021 issue's cover story of Vanity Fair. "I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed - when I was 12. It's just crazy. I can't even believe, like I - wow. Yeah," she recalled.

Billie made the revelation when weighing in on the online buzz surrounding the circulating photo of her wearing a tank top. "I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body. To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body," she divulged.

"I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I'm in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship - or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn't really eating," the younger sister of music producer brother FINNEAS added. "I was, like, starving myself."

Taking the attention back to her viral tank top photo once again, the "When the Party's Over" songstress concluded, "I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that's great."

Back in October 2020, Billie found herself being body-shamed by haters for trading her signature baggy clothes with a tank top. She had fired back at the trolls by reposting blogger Chizi Duru's TikTok video on her Instagram Story feed. In the clip itself, Chizi reminded viewers, "Y'all gotta start normalizing real bodies, OK? Not everybody has a wagon behind them, OK? Guts are normal, they're normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn't real."