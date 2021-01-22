Glastonbury Festival 2021 Called Off Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Instagram Music

The British music festival which takes place annually at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England has been cancelled by organizers amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

AceShowbiz - Organisers of the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival has cancelled its 2021 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year running.

The iconic music event, held annually at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, will not go ahead, organisers Michael and Emily Eavis announced on the festival's Twitter account.

"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us," they said. "In spite of our efforts to move heaven and earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

They confirmed that as with last year, anyone with a ticket has now been offered the opportunity to roll their deposit over to next year, when the festival will hopefully resume.

The Eavises added they were "very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022."

Last year's 50th-anniversary event was meant to be headlined by Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar, but it was cancelled during the initial U.K. lockdown in March 2020.

In December 2020, the former member of The Beatles admitted he was reluctant to headline the music festival due to coronavirus concerns. The 78-year-old musician said, "Glastonbury, where you've got over 100,000 people packed into a field? That's a super-spreader."

Despite the organizers' confidence, the "Hey Jude" hitmaker didn't expect next year's festival to take place either.