Pearl Jam's Tribute Act Urges Band to Rescind Legal Threats Over Name

Music

Pearl Jamm's guitarist Tim Love says that he can't understand why the Eddie Vedder-fronted rock band made the demand for them to hand over email addresses and destroy merchandise.

Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pearl Jam has threatened London-based tribute act Pearl Jamm with legal action if they don't change their name.

The group has received letters from the real band's lawyers, demanding guitarist Tim Love and his pals hand over email addresses and destroy merchandise.

"They've asked us to change the name of the band," Love told the BBC.

The tribute act has over 9,100 followers on Facebook and Love admits he can't understand why his heroes are so upset.

"No one's ever come to a show, got to the end of the show and came up to us demanding their money back because they were expecting to see Pearl Jam play at the Garage in Highbury," he said.

The band has published an open letter to Pearl Jam on Facebook, stating, "You have known of our tribute band for years yet have waited until a global pandemic to have threatening legal letters sent. This isn't the Pearl Jam we know and love, the Pearl Jam that stands up for social issues and against corporate giants. Yet your lawyers tell us it is indeed you, the band, that are behind this..."

"We know of at least one other tribute band that decided to call it a day over this. It may have been easier, cheaper and more effective for one of you to reach out to us personally. We would have done that for you. But not like this."

"Your actions are out of character and unreasonable yet our love for the music endures. We sincerely hope that, despite confirmation to the contrary, you are blissfully unaware of actions being taken in your name. We invite you to respond either publicly or privately and rescind the legal threats that have been made."