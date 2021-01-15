Ray Fisher Reacts to Being Removed From 'The Flash' Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

The actor who plays Cyborg in 'Justice League' says he doesn't mind being dropped from the Speedster movie if it could help to 'bring awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada's actions.'

AceShowbiz - Ray Fisher has penned a lengthy tweet to fans, confirming that his character Cyborg has been written out of standalone "Justice League" movie "The Flash".

Last summer (20), Fisher had been offered the opportunity to reprise his part for a cameo in "The Flash", but he has since clashed with studio executives at Warner Bros., who are developing the DC Comics film, after accusing director Joss Whedon of misconduct on the set of 2017's "Justice League", which he completed when Zack Snyder had to step down.

An internal investigation was launched, but Fisher refused to co-operate, and last month (Dec20), he slammed DC Films President Walter Hamada, branding him, "the most dangerous kind of enabler" - even though he was not employed by the firm or involved in Justice League when it was originally released.

In his address to fans on Wednesday (13Jan21), Fisher said that while he is upset that he won't be able to reprise his role in the film, "bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world."

He went on to make new claims of Hamada's "interference" in the internal investigation, including allegations that he tried to shield his former co-president Geoff Johns from allegations of misconduct, continuing, "I maintain that Walter Hamada is unfit for a position of leadership. And I am willing, at any point, to submit to a polygraph test to support my claims against him. I don't know how many instances of workplace abuse Walter has attempted to cover in the past. But hopefully the Justice League investigation will be the last."

Fisher concluded, "And if the end of my time as Cyborg is the cost for helping to bring awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada's actions - I'll pay it gladly."

Hamada, Warner Bros. and DC Films have yet to respond to Fisher's allegations.