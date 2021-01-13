Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Instagram Celebrity

After her post suggesting that 'Antifa disguised as Trump supporters' during the protest was taken down by Instagram, the 'American Idol' alum complains about having her message removed.

Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Kerr, found herself under fire for her recent political comments. Shortly after pro-Trump protest turned into the storming of the Capitol building, the "American Idol" alum got her social media post which seemed to support false Antifa claim taken down and debunked.

On Wednesday, January 6, the 32-year-old shared on her Instagram Story an image of two rioters. Rolling Stone reported that she accused the men in the photo to be Antifa activists by writing, "Antifa disguised as Trump supporters. Shocker."

Brittany's claim has since been deemed "baseless" by the Associated Press. Also debunking her conspiracy theory was XRVision. The facial-recognition software company told BuzzFeed News that the two men in question were in fact QAnon and neo-Nazi supporters. Her post was later deleted by Instagram.

In response to the deletion of her post, the former NBA cheerleader shared a complaint video on the photo-sharing platform. "It's getting so ridiculous the filters you put on everyone that's against your narrative. It's unbelievable and it's ridiculous," she argued. "It's just really sad what this world's coming to."

Brian Kelley's wife, Brittney Kelley, also expressed her support for the pro-Trump protesters on Wednesday as she wrote on Instagram, "God please protect our Country & the patriots who fight for our freedom everyday. Praying for peace and unity for all."

Brittney's followers were quick to slam her. One individual blasted her in the comment section, "That is far from Patriotic!" Another echoed similar displeasure by writing, "What is happening right now is not patriotic!" A third scolded her, "Very sad day, what is happening is unacceptable and disgusting."

Upon drawing backlash, Brittney changed her choice of words from "patriots" to "people." She also put out a follow-up post that saw the picture of the Capitol building along with Mahatma Gandhi's quotes that read, "I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent."