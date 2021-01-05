'Impulse' Star Maddie Hasson Comes Out as 'Proud' Bisexual

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - "Impulse" star Maddie Hasson is opening up about her sexuality. During a Q&A session on Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 3, the 26-year-old actress came out as bisexual in response to a fan's inquiry.

During the session, a fan asked Maddie to post a "photo of with gay/bi vibe." In response to the request, the Henrietta "Henry" Coles of the sci-fi drama shared a selfie alongside caption which read, "Hi, I'm bi and proud!"

Maddie Hasson claimed to be a 'proud' bisexual.

Prior to this, the actress celebrated her 26th birthday. The star, who married composer Julian Brink in 2015, treated her followers to a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. The celebration included them enjoying a low-key breakfast of eggs, coffee and a Bloody Mary. They followed it up with an outdoor picnic.

Fellow actress Genesis Rodriguez sent birthday wishes to Maddie on Instagram Story, writing, "Happy birthday to this star baby angel @maddiehassonofficial. I love you gigantic weirdo." Her "Impulse" co-star Sarah Desjardins also joined in by posting a video of the birthday girl dancing. "I lover you forever," so Sarah captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, makeup artist Summer O'Grady shared, "Hppy birthday to the beautiful queen that shines so bright my lil angel @maddiehassonofficial. Love you so much."

Maddie Hasson is the latest celebrity to open up about her sexuality. Prior to this, Elliot Page (previously known as Ellen Page) came out as transgender and revealed his preferred pronouns which are he and they. "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," wrote "The Umbrella Academy" actor in last Desember. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self... I ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of the violence," he continued. "To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture... I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer."