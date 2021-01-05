 
 

Paul McCartney Remembers Late Gerry Marsden

The former member of the Fab Four pays tribute to the Gerry and Pacemakers frontman who died at the age of 78 following his battle with a heart infection.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sir Paul Mccartney has paid tribute to Gerry Marsden following his friend's death.

The Gerry and the Pacemakers frontman passed away at the age of 78 after suffering a heart infection and the Beatles legend has promised to always think of the "You'll Never Walk Alone" singer "with a smile."

"Gerry was a mate from our early days in Liverpool," Paul wrote on Twitter. "He and his group were our biggest rivals on the local scene. His unforgettable performances of You'll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey remain in many people's hearts as reminders of a joyful time in British music."

"My sympathies go to his wife Pauline and family. See ya, Gerry. I'll always remember you with a smile."

The 78-year-old musician also shared a photo of the Beatles with Gerry and the Pacemakers and the late Roy Orbison from 1963.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood frontman Holly Johnson, who, like Gerry and Paul, hails from Liverpool, North England, also paid tribute to the singer.

  See also...

Holly - who previously covered "Ferry Cross the Mersey" - tweeted, "So sorry to hear about the passing of Gerry Marsden what a Liverpool Legend. So glad I met him. ferryacrossthemersey youllneverwalkalone."

"You'll Never Walk Alone" was adopted as an anthem by Liverpool FC and the football team shared their own tribute to the late singer.

A post on behalf of the team read, "It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden's passing. Gerry's words will live on forever with us. You'll Never Walk Alone."

Gerry had been married to Pauline Marsden since 1965 and the pair had two daughters, Yvette and Victoria.

The star had undergone a triple bypass heart surgery in 2003 before having a second heart operation in 2016, and ultimately had a pacemaker of his own fitted, which he once joked wasn't "funny" given his band's name.

When asked last year if he finds it funny to have a band called the Pacemakers in his older age, he quipped, "No. I'm wearing one, for Christ's sake."

