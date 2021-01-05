Patty Jenkins Gets Candid About Warner Bros.'s Initial Mistrust Over Her 'Wonder Woman' Vision

WENN/Sheri Determan Movie

When addressing her internal war with the studio over the blockbuster movie, the 'Wonder Woman 1984' director admits they just wanted her to be a symbol of empowerment without any power.

Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Patty Jenkins battled with Warner Bros. bosses over her vision for "Wonder Woman", because they just wanted a female to direct the blockbuster.

The filmmaker reveals studio chiefs didn't even want to read her script for the hit film and initially refused to take her suggestions seriously until she made it clear she wasn't just going to be a symbol of empowerment without any power.

"They wanted to hire me like a beard," she said on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast. "They wanted me to walk around on set as a woman, but it was their story and their vision."

"They didn't even want to read my script. There was such mistrust of a different way of doing things and a different point of view... When I first joined 'Wonder Woman', it was like, 'Uh, yeah, OK, but let's do it this other way'. But I was like, 'Women don't want to see that. Her being harsh and tough and cutting people's heads off... I'm a Wonder Woman fan, that's not what we're looking for!' "

But she can understand why some executives were nervous about "Wonder Woman", "They were all freaked out by all the female superhero films that had failed, the smaller ones that had failed, and also Christopher Nolan was making the 'Dark Knight' thing, so I think they were just trying to figure out what they were doing with DC at that time," she added.

"During that period of time, there were so many scripts and I could see the writing on the wall. This was an internal war on every level about what 'Wonder Woman' should be."

The film went on to become a huge hit for the studio, breaking records around the world, and Jenkins' sequel, which was released on Christmas Day (December 25), has also been acclaimed. She is now working on a third film with "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot.