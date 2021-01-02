 
 

Justin Bieber Releases 'Anyone' Music Video, Shares NSFW Behind-the-Scenes Clip

The time-lapse BTS video that features the process of getting his tattoos on his arms, torso and legs hidden successfully sends fans into frenzy as the 'Love Yourself' singer is seen only in white briefs.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber rang in 2021 with a new music. The Grammy-winning singer released a music video for his new single "Anyone" on New Year's Eve. Directed by Colin Tilley, the visuals shows the pop star playing a Rocky-esque boxer.

He is seen training and drinking raw eggs before hopping onto the ring to compete against his rival. Actress Zoey Deutch, who portrays his love interest in the clip, is featured cheering for him and praying for his victory. When Justin is declared as the winner, she quickly joins him in the ring before they lock lip.

"That you are the only one I'll ever love/ (I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)/ Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone/ (I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)/ Lookin' back on my life, you're the only good I've ever done (Ever done)," so Justin croons on the song.

Fans, however, may notice something missing from the 26-year-old Canadian heartthrob. The singer, who is known for his tattoo collection, has removed his body tats for the music video.

Not long after releasing the clip, Justin treated his Instagram followers to a behind-the-scenes time-lapse video featuring him in white briefs while getting his tattoos on his arms, torso, and legs hidden. "No tats for the #Anyonevideo," so the husband of Hailey Baldwin captioned the video.

The video successfully sent fans into frenzy as they noticed the sheer white material that barely concealed his obvious bulge. "In my defense… it looked at ME first," one Instagram follower commented. Another fan added, "I'm trying not to look."

"Justin Bieber leaving literally nothing to the imagination," another comment read. Meanwhile, a user asked Justin to "CLOSE YOUR LEGS."

"Anyone" follows the "Sorry" hitmaker's recent collaboration with Shawn Mendes on "Monster", which is featured on the latter's album "Wonder". Prior to this, Justin also released “Holy" and "Lonely."

