Dr. Dre Slams Ex's Hefty Spousal Support Request, Claims She Spends Less Than $300K a Month
The hip-hop mogul has objected to his estranged wife's request for $2 million a month in spousal support amid bitter divorce battle, insisting she spend less than $300,000 a month.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre has slammed his estranged wife's request for $2 million (£1.4 million) a month in spousal support, insisting her monthly expenses total less than $300,000 (£219,000).

Nicole Young is fighting for a bigger share of Dre's finances after alleging she was pressured into signing a prenuptial agreement prior to their 1996 wedding - before the hip-hop icon became a billionaire.

She previously demanded $2 million a month in temporary spousal support while the exes attempted to reach a settlement in court and now Dre, real name Andre Young, has hit back.

In new documents obtained by TMZ.com, Dre presents the prenuptial agreement that Young claimed he ripped up shortly after she'd signed it, which states that Nicole doesn't waive her right to spousal support.

This means that even if the prenup holds up in court, she can expect a hefty monthly sum.

But it won't be $2 million a month - as Dre's attorney has filed a declaration stating that Young's actual monthly expenses come to an estimated $293,306 (£214,752).

Dre's lawyer Laura Wasser adds that Dre has voluntarily paid for all of Nicole's expenses since they split.

Young also requested an additional $5 million (£3,680,575) to cover attorney's fees, but Dre claims he's already paid nearly a million dollars to Young's attorneys - more than he's paid his own lawyers.

The prenuptial agreement, which Dre has always denied ripping up, also states that any property accrued during the marriage remains separate.

Nicole, who filed to end the 24-year marriage in June (20), shares two adult children with Dre.

