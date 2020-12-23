 
 

Jessica Alba Learns to Tone Down Brutal Fitness Regime Due to Gym Shutdown Amid Pandemic

Jessica Alba Learns to Tone Down Brutal Fitness Regime Due to Gym Shutdown Amid Pandemic
Women's Health Magazine/Djeneba Aduayom
Celebrity

The 'Sin City' actress admits she has scaled back her health regime following the coronavirus lockdown which led to the shutdown of many workout facilities.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jessica Alba has learned to quit "killing herself" in the gym after having to re-evaluate her fitness needs during the coronavirus shutdown.

The "Sin City" star used to push herself to her limits, but that was no longer possible when workout facilities were forced to close earlier this year (20), and she decided it was time to scale back her regime, acknowledging that sometimes, just going for a walk is enough.

She said, "I always thought, 'I need to sweat out my weight in water, I need to have muscle failure, I need to feel like I just ran a marathon' - that's how hard I needed to work out."

"I've learned to mix it up and not feel like a failure if I'm not, you know, killing myself."

One change Jessica has made is to introduce low-impact reformer Pilates, a gentle strength training exercise, into her routine, and she's glad she did.

"I feel every muscle in my core," she shared of the workouts. "I never even knew I had those things."

  See also...

The actress has also changed her eating habits, but isn't strict with her new largely-vegan diet.

She explained to Women's Health magazine, "Four days a week, I try to eat plant-based, and I don't drink alcohol."

"Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, all bets are off. That feels like moderation to me."

And Jessica, who shares three children with husband Cash Warren, admits her more relaxed approach to life and fitness is all thanks to the COVID crisis.

"The pandemic has forced me to be comfortable with things not being completely buttoned up, with allowing myself to not always have the answer, for mistakes to kind of stay as is," she confessed.

"It's also reinforced that real joy comes from the moments when, you know, we're playing a game with the kids at dinner, or when (son) Hayes wants to show us his latest trick on the scooter, or from our family walks. That's the stuff that truly matters."

You can share this post!

Paloma Faith 'Traumatized' by 2016 Difficult Childbirth and 'Postpartum Psychotic Outburst'

Jennifer Lopez Defends Dressing Up as Madonna on Halloween
Related Posts
'Beverly Hills, 90210' Director on No Eye Contact Rule: Someone Was Messing With Jessica Alba

'Beverly Hills, 90210' Director on No Eye Contact Rule: Someone Was Messing With Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Declares She Is Taking Week-Long Break From Her Family: I've Had Enough

Jessica Alba Declares She Is Taking Week-Long Break From Her Family: I've Had Enough

Jessica Alba Recalls Being Given No Eye Contact Rule During 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Appearance

Jessica Alba Recalls Being Given No Eye Contact Rule During 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Appearance

Jessica Alba Jokes Her Children Might Have PTSD From Disastrous Family Road Trips

Jessica Alba Jokes Her Children Might Have PTSD From Disastrous Family Road Trips

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab