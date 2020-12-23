Jessica Alba Learns to Tone Down Brutal Fitness Regime Due to Gym Shutdown Amid Pandemic

Women's Health Magazine/Djeneba Aduayom Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jessica Alba has learned to quit "killing herself" in the gym after having to re-evaluate her fitness needs during the coronavirus shutdown.

The "Sin City" star used to push herself to her limits, but that was no longer possible when workout facilities were forced to close earlier this year (20), and she decided it was time to scale back her regime, acknowledging that sometimes, just going for a walk is enough.

She said, "I always thought, 'I need to sweat out my weight in water, I need to have muscle failure, I need to feel like I just ran a marathon' - that's how hard I needed to work out."

"I've learned to mix it up and not feel like a failure if I'm not, you know, killing myself."

One change Jessica has made is to introduce low-impact reformer Pilates, a gentle strength training exercise, into her routine, and she's glad she did.

"I feel every muscle in my core," she shared of the workouts. "I never even knew I had those things."

The actress has also changed her eating habits, but isn't strict with her new largely-vegan diet.

She explained to Women's Health magazine, "Four days a week, I try to eat plant-based, and I don't drink alcohol."

"Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, all bets are off. That feels like moderation to me."

And Jessica, who shares three children with husband Cash Warren, admits her more relaxed approach to life and fitness is all thanks to the COVID crisis.

"The pandemic has forced me to be comfortable with things not being completely buttoned up, with allowing myself to not always have the answer, for mistakes to kind of stay as is," she confessed.

"It's also reinforced that real joy comes from the moments when, you know, we're playing a game with the kids at dinner, or when (son) Hayes wants to show us his latest trick on the scooter, or from our family walks. That's the stuff that truly matters."