Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Supports World Center Kitchen

WENN/Danny Martindale
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are teaming up with Chef Jose Andres' food relief charity to provide funding to construct four special Community Relief Centers around the world.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pushed forward their philanthropic endeavors through Archewell Foundation. On Sunday, December 20, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they have teamed up with Chef Jose Andres and his food relief charity World Central Kitchen to feed people in disaster-stricken areas around the world.

"The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity. When we think about Chef Andres and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we're reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing - and working tirelessly - to support each other," the married couple said in a released statement. "World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action."

Meghan and Harry's non-profit organization will provide funding for World Central Kitchen to construct four special Community Relief Centers around the world. The first of the four centers is being built in Caribbean Island of Dominica, which was badly damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. It is set to open in 2021. The second center will be taking place in Puerto Rico, which was also badly hit by the storms. The locations for the other two centers, however, have yet to be revealed.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not mention publicly the exact sum that they are donating to the project, CEO of World Central Kitchen Nate Mook said, as reported by Bloomberg, that one center would approximately need an initial investment of at least $50,000.

Meghan and Harry, who launched the official website of Archewell Foundation in October, have long been passionate in helping people in need. Back in April, the pair joined forces with Project Angel Food to distribute food to people living with critical illnesses in Los Angeles. In the same month, they additionally gave away £90,000 to Feeding Britain to feed poor families.

