Report: Donald Trump in Talks to Develop 'The Apprentice' Reboot After Presidency

It isn't the first time that Trump is reported to be in negotiations to develop a political version of 'The Apprentice', though the president of the United States said last year that it was just a 'fake reporting.'

Dec 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump may back to TV entertainment after completing his task as the president of the United States. According to a new report, Trump is considering to bring back his reality show "The Apprentice" with a reboot after leaving the White House.

Two sources who are close to Trump revealed to the Daily Beast that POTUS referred to the show in recent weeks in an allegedly private concession of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election. He was said to be asking aides some questions regarding the show such as "How would you like to see 'The Apprentice' come back?" and "Remember 'The Apprentice'?"

The outlet stated producer and creator Mark Burnett "is an opportunist. Trump was his meal ticket before and he's keen to bring the show back to life, especially in the face of the disaster MGM has become."

A spokesman for Burnett, however, denied the reports. The spokesman told the Daily Beast that it was "not true" that he'd been in talks with Trump about a revival. It was also unknown if NBC would be willing to be a home for a show starring the businessman-turned-president.

"The Apprentice" debuted in 2014 on NBC, featuring contestants competing to work for Trump. The show quickly became a hit as it earned over $400 million during the show's run for 11 years.

It wasn't the first time that Trump was reported to be in negotiations to develop a political version of "The Apprentice". Trump caught wind of the report and immediately shut down the speculations, dubbing the story "fake reporting" in a tweet.

Writing on the blue bird app in November 2019, Trump said, "Fake News is reporting that I am talking to Mark Burnett about doing a big show, perhaps The Apprentice, after the presidency, which I would assume they mean in 5 years." He went on insisting, "This is not true, never had such a conversation, don't even have time to think about it. False reporting!"