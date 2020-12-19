 
 

Paul McCartney Would Love to Get Covid-19 Vaccine as Soon as Possible

Paul McCartney Would Love to Get Covid-19 Vaccine as Soon as Possible
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Hey Jude' hitmaker is keen to get injected with the coronavirus vaccine as soon as he's allowed to as he praises the medical breakthrough amid pandemic.

  • Dec 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Paul McCartney is keen to have the coronavirus vaccine.

The 78-year-old musician has hailed the medical breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic as "great news" and he admitted he'll be very happy to be immunised as soon as he is eligible to have the jab.

He said, "I know we'll come through this. It is great news about the vaccine. I'll have it as soon as I'm allowed. I'm a grandad and you don't want grandad to collapse. You've got to stay strong, that's all you can do, or you go under."

Paul - who is married to third wife Nancy Shevell - spent much of England's recent lockdown with his daughter Mary and her family, and he was "a little worried" about telling people he'd been enjoying isolation because he was aware so many others had found things tough.

  See also...

"A lot of friends were saying, 'Wow, I've never spent so much time with my wife!' " he told The Sun newspaper. "And it was great because I got to spend time with my daughter Mary and her family. So that meant I had four of my grandkids together, which was really nice."

"Great family, very loving and we're in the countryside so, if we went out to get a breath of fresh air, we didn't meet anyone. I was a little worried about telling anyone I was having a good time because I knew so many people weren't but most people I talked to said, 'Oh yeah, there's a silver lining.' "

However, The Beatles legend isn't convinced the British public will comply with restrictions indefinitely, adding, "You can't just lockdown a whole country... unless you're China. We're all brought up to enjoy the great freedom that we have in a democracy."

"I'm not sure you can say to all those girls you see in Liverpool in the freezing cold in the tiniest of miniskirts on a Saturday night in the middle of winter, 'Look, you've got to stay home.' "

You can share this post!

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce After Longtime Battle

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure
Related Posts
Paul McCartney Might Back Out of 2021 Glastonbury as He Sees the Event as Covid-19 'Super-Spreader'

Paul McCartney Might Back Out of 2021 Glastonbury as He Sees the Event as Covid-19 'Super-Spreader'

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and More Remember John Lennon on Death Anniversary

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and More Remember John Lennon on Death Anniversary

Paul McCartney Forms His Own Yoga Group With Alec Baldwin

Paul McCartney Forms His Own Yoga Group With Alec Baldwin

Paul McCartney Slams Yoko Ono and Defends Suing Former Beatles Bandmates

Paul McCartney Slams Yoko Ono and Defends Suing Former Beatles Bandmates

Most Read
Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'
Celebrity

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Armie Hammer Sparks Dating Rumors With Paige Lorenze Amid Elizabeth Chambers Divorce

Armie Hammer Sparks Dating Rumors With Paige Lorenze Amid Elizabeth Chambers Divorce

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae