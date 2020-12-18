 
 

Cardi B Takes on New Challenges on Her Facebook Watch Series

The 'Bodak Yellow' femcee is trying her hand at becoming a ballerina, firefighter, teacher, and stunt car driver in her newly-premiered Facebook Watch series.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is stepping out of her comfort zone to try her hand at becoming a ballerina, firefighter, teacher, and stunt car driver as part of a new Facebook Watch series.

The "WAP" hitmaker debuted "Cardi Tries ____" on Thursday (17Dec20), and gave fans a preview of the activities she will tackle in a promo shared on Instagram.

"Get ready YALL! My new show 'Cardi Tries ____' launches today!" she wrote. "Watch me try ballet, stunt car racing and basketball to name a few. My first episode launches today and every Thursday at 12pm EST... on @messenger and @instagram video chat..."

As she attempts to tackle new skills, Cardi will be joined by various celebrities, such as "Fast & Furious" star Michelle Rodriguez, country singer Mickey Guyton, "Grey's Anatomy" actress and producer/director Debbie Allen, and the National Basketball Association's Damian Lillard, of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The series, which Cardi is co-executive producting, is part of Facebook Messenger's new "Watch Together" feature, which enables users to watch videos with family and friends in real time.

New episodes will premiere weekly until 4 February.

Her comment section on Instagram was flooded with love and support from fans and fellow celebrities. Taraji P. Henson, who also has her own show on Facebook, gushed, "I LOVE THIS!!!! You are going to shine naturally!!!!!"

T.I.'s wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris additionally exclaimed, "Yes this gonna be great!! Congrats." Meanwhile, Ellen Pompeo sent a string of spark emojis.

