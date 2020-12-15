Robert Downey Jr. Admits His 'Iron Man' Role 'Creatively Satisfying'

Marvel Studios Movie

While being 'eternally grateful' for his 10-year stint as the superhero, the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor claims he still has 'tons more ambition to do things' he has not done before.

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr. found it "hard" portraying Iron Man, but he is "eternally grateful" for his 10-year stint as the superhero.

The actor admitted in September (20) that he was "done" with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his character Tony Stark/Iron Man was killed off in "Avengers: Endgame", and the star has now told how he did "all (he) could" with his alter-ego, and found the part "creatively satisfying."

"Each project is different. Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep. I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying," he told the Hindustan Times newspaper. "I've done all I could with that character and can do other things now."

"Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have."

Downey Jr. still has big ambitions, but admitted he thinks about how much time he would have to spend away from his family whenever he gets a script nowadays.

"I now have tons more ambition to do things I haven't done before," he continued. "Evolving is key - the worst thing you can do is get in your own way. Just in the matter of me wanting to be a fit father, husband and citizen, it'd be irresponsible of me to not keep my eye ahead so I can prepare my mind for what's to come and the transition."

"As an actor, every time I get a script now, I think about the commitment and time I'd be away from my missus and kiddos."