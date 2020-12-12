 
 

Listen: Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Make Duet 'Matches'

Britney has recruited Nick Carter and his bandmates for a brand new song called 'Matches' as she announces a re-release of her 2016 studio album 'Glory'.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has teamed up with the Backstreet Boys for new song "Matches".

The "Toxic" hitmaker shared news of the collaboration on her Twitter page as she promoted the tune and the reissue of her 2016 album "Glory".

"Matches featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now !!!! I'm so excited to hear what you think about our song together !!!!" she wrote. "You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now !!!!"

The new tune comes just two weeks after Britney dropped previously unreleased song "Swimming in the Stars" on her 39th birthday. Fans are hoping that the new music means things are turning around for the troubled singer, who has been fighting to have dad Jamie removed as her legal conservator.

Last month (Nov20), she was denied a request to have her father immediately removed despite her lawyers alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

According to reports, the "Piece of Me" hitmaker is refusing to return to the stage until Jamie steps down from overseeing her affairs.

Meanwhile, Jamie questioned the logic in having him removed from the conservatorship completely, claiming he was the one who saved Britney's estate from drowning in debt and actually turned fortunes around to build up a value of $60 million.

Jamie has been his daughter's conservator since her very public meltdown in 2008. He stepped down from his role in September 2019, citing poor health following allegations that he abused Britney's son. Jamie handed temporary conservatorship over to Britney's care manager Jodi Montgomery. However, he resumed his duties in January.

