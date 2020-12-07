 
 

'Today' Contributor Bobbie Thomas Urges Others to Appreciate Love After Husband's Death

Michael Marion passed away at the age of 42 more than one year after suffering an ischemic stroke, and his wife has shared her heartbreak in a lengthy message she posted on social media.

AceShowbiz - Bobbie Thomas is mourning the death of her husband. When sharing the sad news that her husband Michael Marion passed away a week earlier more than one year after he suffered from an ischemic stroke, the "Today" contributor urged her friends and fans on social media to appreciate love.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, December 6 to share some pictures of her and her late husband in the hospital. "Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won't. My husband is gone. With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it's so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy," she began her lengthy post.

"But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don't. One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it. Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love," she reminded. "If you're lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day. Especially during the hard parts.There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short."

Despite her tragic loss, Bobbie managed to keep a positive outlook. "As I type through tears, I embrace gratitude ... holding our precious son Miles and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart," she concluded. "Thank you all for the love and support you've shown us and our families. Please go hug the people you love."

Bobbie has since been flooded with words of condolences from her NBC colleagues. Jenna Bush Hager commented, "Bobbie, your strength amazes. Love you so," while Dylan Dreyer replied, "You are an incredible woman with so much strength. My heart breaks for you and Miles and I'll keep your family in my prayers. Sending you so much love."

Also offering condolences was former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie (Stacy Ferguson). "Bobbie I'm so truly sorry," the 45-year-old, whose real name is Stacy Ferguson wrote in the comment section. "Sending angel prayers to you and Miles."

Bobbie's late husband Michael died on December 1 at the age of 42. The heartbreaking news came nearly six months after the journalist shared her spouse's health update via Instagram. "A moment like this - the first time Michael was able to pick Miles up for a hug since his stroke - is why I temporarily stepped away from social media the past few months," she wrote alongside a clip where Michael picked up their toddler for a hug.

Bobbie and Michael got married in May 2013. Together, they share one child, 5-year-old son Miles.

