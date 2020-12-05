 
 

Stella McCartney Receives Environment Honor at Fashion Awards 2020

The fashion designer daughter of Paul McCartney has been celebrated at the Fashion Awards in London for her sustainability efforts, thanks to her environmentally-friendly company.

  Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Stella Mccartney was recognised for her sustainability efforts at Britain's The Fashion Awards 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Thursday (03Dec20) night's ceremony, which is usually held at London's Royal Albert Hall, went virtual and the awards handed out were switched up to honour those in the fashion business who have had an impact and inspired change amid the global health crisis, with the following four categories: Community, Creativity, Environment, and People.

The likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lewis Hamilton, Aja Barber, Maisie Williams, and singer Rosalia presented the accolades to the winners and a special short film was aired.

Stella - whose eponymous label is working towards being a fully environmentally-friendly company with zero waste and upcycling materials - warned "the time is up" for the planet as she encouraged everyone to think about the "true impact of their consumption."

Speaking to Vogue upon being honoured in the Environment category, she said, "Fashion is still one of the most polluting industries in the world. The equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is burned or landfilled every second, so we need to educate people on the true impact of their consumption. We must buy less and buy better, and brands need to reduce what they produce. We have seen how incredible nature is and how she bounces back so quickly, so I really hope this causes a turning point. Time is up. Our house is on fire and we need to act."

British Vogue's Editor-In-Chief, Edward Enninful, was honoured for his work within the fourth pillar, Community, and celebrated for his contribution to diversity specifically.

