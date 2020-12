John Legend Gets Real About His Emotion When Taking Photos of Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Loss

WENN Celebrity

Aside from admitting that he did not know if he could emotionally handle looking at his wife and late son, the 'All of Me' hitmaker calls the heartbreaking experience a reminder that they are human.

Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Legend was unsure he could "handle" looking at the photos taken after Chrissy Teigen lost their son.

The couple lost their baby Jack 20 weeks into the "Lip Sync Battle" star's pregnancy in September and they announced the sad news in an emotional post on Instagram, which was accompanied by black and white photographs taken at the hospital. And John admitted he was "nervous" when his wife asked him to take the pictures of her cradling Jack and bent over with grief because he was worried about how he'd react.

He said, "I was nervous when we were taking pictures in the hospital because emotionally I didn't know if I could handle looking at them. But I really do believe that it was good for Chrissy to share her story with people."

The "All of Me" hitmaker admitted he admires his wife - with whom he shares Luna, four, and two-year-old Miles - even more for her frank honest views because she's been able to help other people even while going through her own heartbreak.

He told The Times newspaper, "What we've seen is that there are so many people who have gone through the same thing or similar who felt like they had to hide it in shame. Her being willing to share has opened up the conversation and made people feel they are not alone. It made me admire her even more because of the bravery she showed."

And the 41-year-old star thinks their loss reminded people that he and Chrissy are only "human," despite perceptions of their "perfect life."

He said, "We're wealthy, we're successful, we're well known; it seems we have the perfect life. This is a reminder that we're human and we experience tragedy and pain just like everybody else does."