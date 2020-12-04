 
 

John Legend Gets Real About His Emotion When Taking Photos of Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Loss

John Legend Gets Real About His Emotion When Taking Photos of Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Loss
WENN
Celebrity

Aside from admitting that he did not know if he could emotionally handle looking at his wife and late son, the 'All of Me' hitmaker calls the heartbreaking experience a reminder that they are human.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Legend was unsure he could "handle" looking at the photos taken after Chrissy Teigen lost their son.

The couple lost their baby Jack 20 weeks into the "Lip Sync Battle" star's pregnancy in September and they announced the sad news in an emotional post on Instagram, which was accompanied by black and white photographs taken at the hospital. And John admitted he was "nervous" when his wife asked him to take the pictures of her cradling Jack and bent over with grief because he was worried about how he'd react.

He said, "I was nervous when we were taking pictures in the hospital because emotionally I didn't know if I could handle looking at them. But I really do believe that it was good for Chrissy to share her story with people."

  See also...

The "All of Me" hitmaker admitted he admires his wife - with whom he shares Luna, four, and two-year-old Miles - even more for her frank honest views because she's been able to help other people even while going through her own heartbreak.

He told The Times newspaper, "What we've seen is that there are so many people who have gone through the same thing or similar who felt like they had to hide it in shame. Her being willing to share has opened up the conversation and made people feel they are not alone. It made me admire her even more because of the bravery she showed."

And the 41-year-old star thinks their loss reminded people that he and Chrissy are only "human," despite perceptions of their "perfect life."

He said, "We're wealthy, we're successful, we're well known; it seems we have the perfect life. This is a reminder that we're human and we experience tragedy and pain just like everybody else does."

You can share this post!

Roddy Ricch Claims Apple Music's Top Global Album of 2020 Title With Debut Album

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'
Related Posts
John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Join McDonald Charities for Thanksgiving

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Join McDonald Charities for Thanksgiving

John Legend Hits Back at Mark Cuban for Urging Donations to Food Banks Over Democratic Campaigns

John Legend Hits Back at Mark Cuban for Urging Donations to Food Banks Over Democratic Campaigns

John Legend Tries to 'Hold Onto Things That Bring Joy' After Chrissy Teigen Suffered Miscarriage

John Legend Tries to 'Hold Onto Things That Bring Joy' After Chrissy Teigen Suffered Miscarriage

Most Read
Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen
Celebrity

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy