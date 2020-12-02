 
 

Justin Bieber Jokingly Says He Wants to Look Like Brad Pitt's 'Legends of the Fall' Character

Justin Bieber Jokingly Says He Wants to Look Like Brad Pitt's 'Legends of the Fall' Character
Instagram/TriStar Pictures
Celebrity

During his appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 'Yummy' singer reveals that his long hair has something to do with the actor's look in the 1994 movie.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has apparently drawn inspiration from one of Brad Pitt's movie characters. During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the "Yummy" singer jokingly claimed that he grows his hair because he wanted to look like Tristan from the Hollywood star's 1994 film "Legends of the Fall".

In the Tuesday, December 1 episode of the daily talk show, the husband of Hailey Baldwin first asked host Ellen DeGeneres, "Hey, my hair's getting kinda long, huh?" When the comedienne responded by acknowledging that his hair is "getting very long," he quipped, "I'm growing it out. 'Legends of the Fall', Brad Pitt, that's what I'm going for."

Justin's statement prompted Ellen to further ask, "Is that your inspiration? I can't wait to see it, like shoulder length. Like, you could do pigtails." In response to the question, the "What Do You Mean" hitmaker simply stated, "I could."

  See also...

Elsewhere in the interview, Justin also talked about his Thanksgiving celebration. "My Thanksgiving was great. I spent it with a bunch of friends. I couldn't get home for Thanksgiving, because there's a pandemic, and we have to quarantine for 15 days. But I had a really good time," he recalled. "Hailey's really a good cook...She made a turkey, she made a bunch of different stuff."

The "Holy" crooner additionally talked about how many kids he wants to have with his 24-year-old wife. "I'm going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out," he declared. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, it's her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three."

The 26-year-old Canadian singer further revealed the reason why he and his wife put their dreams to become parents on hold. "I think the issue - There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just wants to - yeah, I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's okay," he divulged.

You can share this post!

Spectacular Smith Slams One-Sided Story of His Arrest for Allegedly Punching Disney Employee

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video
Related Posts
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Put Babies on Hold, He Explains Why

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Put Babies on Hold, He Explains Why

Justin Bieber on His Grammy Nominations: I Should Be in RnB Categories

Justin Bieber on His Grammy Nominations: I Should Be in RnB Categories

Justin Bieber Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate Wife Hailey Baldwin's 24th Birthday

Justin Bieber Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate Wife Hailey Baldwin's 24th Birthday

Justin Bieber Expresses Frustration Over Usage of Photos When He Was Really Unhealthy

Justin Bieber Expresses Frustration Over Usage of Photos When He Was Really Unhealthy

Most Read
Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan
Celebrity

Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views