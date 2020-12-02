Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Factually Speaking' spitter passed away only several months after another member of rap collective BandGang, Jizzle P a.k.a. AJ, was murdered in late September.

Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop world is in mourning yet again. One of their own, BandGang Paid Will, has reportedly passed away after fatally shot. He was only 27 years old. The popular Detroit rapper was best known as a member of rap collective BandGang, which was formed in 2008.

The group is known for their albums such as "Untouchable" (2015), "The Family" (2014) and "WDW 2" (2016). After most of the members went solo in the following years, Paid Will released a music video for his song "Feel Me" in 2016. He's also best known for his underground projects "Heavy Weights", "Br6nx Baby", "Testers", "Applying Pressure" and "Young N***a World".

Details of Paid Will's death are scarce, but after news of his passing broke on Tuesday, December 1, his friends and fans have expressed their grief on social media. Professional basketball player Alandise Harris wrote in the comment section of the late rapper's Instagram post, "Rest up my G."

A friend refused to believe Paid Will's already gone, writing, "Picc up the phone bro, this s**t can't be true!" Another mourned, "Na bro this aint it." Someone paid tribute, "DETROIT LEGEND SMH RIP," while another added, "RIP MY BRO PAID WILL."

Paid Will passed away just several months after another BandGang member, BandGang Jizzle P a.k.a. Bandgang AJ, was murdered back in late September. His groupmate Bandgang Javar tweeted at the time, "I appreciate the love but i dont want sympathy i know what come with the territory, just respect Aj family."

Javar also penned a tribute to Paid Will on Instagram where he spoke about their brotherhood on November 30. "Idk how we all ended up brothers but blood couldn't of made us closer," he wrote. "Even if we aint talk everyday if i hit you up for some s**t you answered if you hit me for some s**t i was there it was never a question. Everytime i came up wit dome s**t you used to call me a genius and when I was wrong you a say i aint gone lie rose what the f**k is you doing. You never realize how much you appreciate people until they gone."

Fans were also mourning the double loss, with one posting on Twitter, "Bandgang yall played a significant role in my teenage years and I thank yall for every moment I hate this s**t happening bro I'll never understand But RIP Paid Will RIP Bandgang Aj & Bandgana Jizzle P. I Hate this s**t bro."

Another echoed the sentiment, "Rest Easy Paid Will & Jizzle P, two legends the city lost this year, in less than a month. Detroit knows how much of impact they had and more. Everyone be safe & prayers to Bandgang & Shredgang."