 
 

George Clooney Turning Down Movie Role to Avoid Infecting Asthmatic Son With Covid-19

George Clooney Turning Down Movie Role to Avoid Infecting Asthmatic Son With Covid-19
WENN
Movie

The 'Ocean's Eleven' actor cites family's health as he opens up about the real reason why he had to back out of the upcoming Steven Soderbergh movie this year.

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - George Clooney had to drop out of a Steven Soderbergh movie to make sure he didn't bring COVID-19 home and infect his asthmatic son.

The Oscar winner was looking forward to jetting off to make the movie "Kill Switch" with Don Cheadle and the filmmaker, but had to turn to the job down for the sake of his family's health.

"I've got a son with asthma," Clooney tells Deadline. "It's not like I can just go taking any chances."

"I had to drop out of the Soderbergh film that he was shooting because of that, which was a bummer because it's a great part. It looks like I would have gotten to work with Don Cheadle and everybody again. It really looked like fun."

  See also...

"Kill Switch", which has since been retitled "No Sudden Move", features Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, and Matt Damon among others.

Cheadle, Soderbergh, Clooney, and Damon all worked together on "Ocean's Eleven", "Ocean's Twelve", and "Ocean's Thirteen".

Clooney is dad to three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with wife Amal.

In a GQ interview recently, the actor admitted he never wanted to get married and have children until he met wife Amal. "For 36 years, I was the guy that if some kid popped up and started crying, I'd be like, 'Are you f**king kidding me?' And now suddenly I'm the guy with the kid, you know?" he said

"I was like, 'I'm never getting married. I'm not gonna have kids,' I'm gonna work, I've got great friends, my life is full, I'm doing well."

You can share this post!

Ari Fletcher's MUA Reacts to Her Shady Tweets
Most Read
Steve Carell Suits Up as Santa in 'Christmas Gift Xfinity'
Movie

Steve Carell Suits Up as Santa in 'Christmas Gift Xfinity'

Viggo Mortensen Hopes to Change Views of Dementia With New Movie After Caring for Parents

Viggo Mortensen Hopes to Change Views of Dementia With New Movie After Caring for Parents

Isla Fisher and Keith Urban to Voice New Animated Movie

Isla Fisher and Keith Urban to Voice New Animated Movie

Jude Law Warned of Covid-19 Pandemic by Real Scientists on Set of 'Contagion' Years Ago

Jude Law Warned of Covid-19 Pandemic by Real Scientists on Set of 'Contagion' Years Ago

Beyonce Urged to Respond to Subpoena Over 'Black Is King' Shelter Island Lawsuit

Beyonce Urged to Respond to Subpoena Over 'Black Is King' Shelter Island Lawsuit

'Black Panther' Gets New Opening Credits in Honor of Chadwick Boseman's Birthday

'Black Panther' Gets New Opening Credits in Honor of Chadwick Boseman's Birthday

Kristen Stewart Gets 'Happiest Season' Role Thanks to 2017 'SNL' Monologue

Kristen Stewart Gets 'Happiest Season' Role Thanks to 2017 'SNL' Monologue

George Clooney Details Reason Behind Casting of Gregory Peck's Grandson for 'The Midnight Sky'

George Clooney Details Reason Behind Casting of Gregory Peck's Grandson for 'The Midnight Sky'

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Director Sparks Speculation of a Dead Character's Return

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Director Sparks Speculation of a Dead Character's Return

Maggie Smith to Take Lead in Film Version of 'A German Life'

Maggie Smith to Take Lead in Film Version of 'A German Life'

Miles Teller Claims His Wife Was Reduced to Tears Watching 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Miles Teller Claims His Wife Was Reduced to Tears Watching 'Top Gun: Maverick'

George Clooney Turning Down Movie Role to Avoid Infecting Asthmatic Son With Covid-19

George Clooney Turning Down Movie Role to Avoid Infecting Asthmatic Son With Covid-19