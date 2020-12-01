George Clooney Turning Down Movie Role to Avoid Infecting Asthmatic Son With Covid-19

WENN Movie

The 'Ocean's Eleven' actor cites family's health as he opens up about the real reason why he had to back out of the upcoming Steven Soderbergh movie this year.

Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - George Clooney had to drop out of a Steven Soderbergh movie to make sure he didn't bring COVID-19 home and infect his asthmatic son.

The Oscar winner was looking forward to jetting off to make the movie "Kill Switch" with Don Cheadle and the filmmaker, but had to turn to the job down for the sake of his family's health.

"I've got a son with asthma," Clooney tells Deadline. "It's not like I can just go taking any chances."

"I had to drop out of the Soderbergh film that he was shooting because of that, which was a bummer because it's a great part. It looks like I would have gotten to work with Don Cheadle and everybody again. It really looked like fun."

"Kill Switch", which has since been retitled "No Sudden Move", features Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, and Matt Damon among others.

Cheadle, Soderbergh, Clooney, and Damon all worked together on "Ocean's Eleven", "Ocean's Twelve", and "Ocean's Thirteen".

Clooney is dad to three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with wife Amal.

In a GQ interview recently, the actor admitted he never wanted to get married and have children until he met wife Amal. "For 36 years, I was the guy that if some kid popped up and started crying, I'd be like, 'Are you f**king kidding me?' And now suddenly I'm the guy with the kid, you know?" he said

"I was like, 'I'm never getting married. I'm not gonna have kids,' I'm gonna work, I've got great friends, my life is full, I'm doing well."