Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs Team Up for New Song Ahead of Livestream Performance

The 'New Rules' hitmaker and the 'Magdalene' star have entered studio to record a new duet ahead of their upcoming star-studded online music performance.

Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs have recorded a new song together.

The pair will team up on the "Future Nostalgia" star's Studio 2054 livestream gig on Friday (27Nov20), with Elton John, Kylie Minogue, and Miley Cyrus among the other guest stars booked for the show.

When Dua announced Twigs' participation, she shared an image of the pair in what appeared to be a studio space - and speaking to KKBOX, the "Physical" hitmaker confirmed a duet is in the can.

"(Twigs is) working on some new stuff and she hit me up and was like, 'Do you wanna get in the studio? Should we do something together?' " recalled Dua.

"We made a song that we both really love. Then I asked her whether she wanted to be in the livestream, and maybe we could tease a little bit of the song. So that's what we're gonna do, which I'm really, really, really excited about."

Studio 2054 will see Dua "move through custom-built sets, surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms," according to a press release.

Tickets are available for the gig here: dualipa.com.

Dua Lipa is in a celebratory mood this week. The singer collected six nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards. "This doesn't feel real!!!!! 6 GRAMMY NOMS!!! WHAT IS THIS LIFE!!!!" she exclaimed on Twitter. "I CAN’' BELIEVE IT!!! 6!!!!! MY HEART IS RACING AND IM IN TOTAL SHOCK! IM BEAMING AND FIZZING!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE LOVE AND THE SUPPORT! THANK YOU @RECORDINGACAD !!!!!!!!!"