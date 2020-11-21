 
 

Bobby Brown Jr.'s Cause of Death 'Deferred' Although Autopsy Is Completed

Bobby Brown Jr.'s Cause of Death 'Deferred' Although Autopsy Is Completed
Instagram
Celebrity

A further investigation is needed to determine the cause of death for Bobby Brown's son as authorities has yet to pintpoint the reason for his tragic passing.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Coroners have chosen to defer ruling on a cause of death for R&B veteran Bobby Brown's son, pending further investigation.

Bobby Brown, Jr. was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday (18Nov20), and it has since emerged he had been struggling with flu-like symptoms in the days leading up to his passing, although his loved ones insist it wasn't COVID-19 related.

An autopsy has already been completed, but authorities have yet to pinpoint the reason for the 28 year old's untimely demise.

A representative for the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner reveals the decision "has been deferred," adding to TheWrap.com, "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

  See also...

Further information regarding the additional testing has not been released.

The news comes hours after the My Prerogative hitmaker broke his silence over his son's loss, asking for fans to "please keep my family in your prayers at this time."

"Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family," the father of seven continued. "There are no words to explain the pain."

Brown, Jr.'s death is the latest tragedy for the singer - he lost daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in July, 2015, six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta, Georgia home and placed in a medically induced coma.

Bobbi Kristina's mother, Brown's ex-wife Whitney Houston, died in an eerily similar situation in 2012.

You can share this post!

Mahershala Ali Refused to Do Sex Scene With Taraji P. Henson Due to Religious Belief
Related Posts
Bobby Brown 'Devastated' Following Son Bobby Jr.'s Death

Bobby Brown 'Devastated' Following Son Bobby Jr.'s Death

Bobby Brown's Son Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown's Son Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bobby Brown Jr.

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Bobby Brown Claims Michael Jackson Learned Moonwalk From Him

Bobby Brown Claims Michael Jackson Learned Moonwalk From Him

Most Read
Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Pastor Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Details Their Affair

Pastor Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Details Their Affair