Justin Bieber Expresses Frustration Over Usage of Photos When He Was Really Unhealthy

Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has asked the media to make better choices in the photos they publish of him, because he's tired of looking unhealthy in shots.

The "Holy" singer shared a Google search of his most popular pictures on Instagram Stories on Thursday (November 19) and admitted he was disappointed to find that so many came from the premiere of his YouTube documentary back in January - when he clearly didn't look his best.

"I don't know what the algorithm is for why certain photos come up, but this is so frustrating considering that I took a lot of time to get healthy and I feel as though people try to legitimately sabotage me," Justin said in an accompanying video.

"This was a time where I was really unhealthy. I was battling Lyme disease, right? All of the top photos are me looking dishevelled, right? I was obviously going through a tough time, but it's like, these are the photos that the media tries to run with. I don't know if they do it because they try to... There are so many new photos that I've serviced to the media and they continue to use these photos."

"It's like, 'What's the deal...? It's frustrating me. I wish they would change it. I've asked them to change it. I've done a lot of photoshoots since then and, yeah, they don't have to put these photos (out), but they do... There are so many photos they can choose (from)."

In another news, Justin's first-ever collaboration with Shawn Mendes has been released. At midnight on Friday, November 20, "Monster" was made available to listen. Along with it, he and the "Senorita" hitmaker have also unveiled its dark and emotional music video that features them singing about their inner battles over their fame.