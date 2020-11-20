 
 

Rihanna Shows Off Brand New Mullet Hair During Rare Night Out

The 'Russian Roulette' hitmaker steps out with hairstylist Yusef just weeks after teased her new hairstyle in a teaser video for her second-annual Savage X Fenty fashion show.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is offering a good look at her brand new mullet hair. Just weeks after she teased her fresh transformation through a teaser video for her second-annual Savage X Fenty fashion show, the "Russian Roulette" hitmaker was spotted with the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle during a night out.

In several photos surfacing online, the 32-year-old was seen stepping out for a private dinner at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. She was joined by her hairstylist Yusef Williams. During the Tuesday, November 17 outing, the singer/business mogul flaunted her throwback 'do with a fuller tail and short feathery bangs covering her forehead.

For her outfits, the ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown opted to go with a vintage Pantera tee with a marijuana leaf logo printed on it and green and white pants. She completed her look with her Fenty strappy white pumps, dark sunglasses, silver necklaces and bracelets.

Yusef, Rihanna's companion for the evening in the meantime, was caught on camera wearing a black long-sleeve shirt covered with a brown leopard-print jacket that reached down to his knees. He paired the top with black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

The pictures emerged over a month after the "Work'' singer showed off the new cut in a teaser video for her fashion show. The 55-second long clip, which was posted on September 25, saw her walking in a black jacket with the word "Rihanna" printed on it as she looked back at the camera that filmed her from behind.

This is not the first time the "Ocean's 8" actress donned mullet hair. Back in 2013, the pop star rocked the daring look when attending an Opening Ceremony runway show at New York Fashion Week. At that time, she paired her hairstyle with a silver minidress and a black choker.

The "Don't Stop the Music" hitmaker was not the only celebrity sporting the cut in recent time. Miley Cyrus, Ke$ha and "Euphoria" star Barbie Ferreira have also embraced the look.

