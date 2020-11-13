'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Is Still Hesitant While Tristan Thompson Wants More Than Co-Parenting

Instagram TV

The exes are discussing the future of their relationship as the Cleveland Cavaliers player attempts to convince the Good American Jeans founder that he sincerely wants them to get back together romantically.

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" featured Khloe Kardashian and her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson discussing their relationship after she ended their romance over cheating scandal last year. In the new outing, which aired on Thursday, November 12, the basketball player could be seen attempting to get back together with Khloe as they were quarantining together amid COVID-19 pandemic.

A year after he was caught hooking up with Jordyn Woods, the Cleveland Cavaliers player had shown to the reality TV star that he was serious about wanting to give their failed romance another try. Khloe, however, was still hesitant although her family believed the exes started sleeping together again.

"I 100 percent have a bloc up," she revealed, adding, "Every relationship I go into is disappointing and f***ed up. I have every reason to be guarded." Her best friend Malika Haqq suggested her to talk it out with Tristan, saying, "Most people don't want to get back with the person who broke your heart in front of millions of people, but the Khloe I know doesn't give a f**k what other people think. I know he still loves you and I think deep down you still love him."

Khloe and Tristan eventually sat down to have the conversation about the matter. "For almost a year now, you've been a different person," Khloe told Tristan, with whom she shares daughter True together. "It frustrates me because I'm like... why now? Why are you the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn't you be that when we were together? One of my fears is you're going to keep acting like this until you get what you want, and when you do, you're going to turn into the old Tristan again."

Tristan, however, tried to convince Khloe that he wouldn't go anywhere ever again. "I've grown to a point where I know what I want you in my life," he told Khloe. "Obviously we're always going to be in each other's lives because we have [our daughter], but I want more than that."

That wasn't enough to change Khloe's mind as she said, "You can understand the reservations that I have. Do I love you? A million percent. Am I in love with you currently? No." The Good American Jeans founder went on to say, "Just because you have a family with someone doesn't mean you have to stay with someone if it's not the best fit. I don't know what the future holds. All I know is I'm actively trying to take down little bricks. I try to be more trusting. It's a slow process but that's just how it has to be for me. But I do appreciate the effort and the new you."

Later in a confessional, the mom of one acknowledged that Tristan changed for the better. "I have seen so much growth and so much change in Tristan, which I am so grateful for. But I will say, right now I'm giving the best that I can give and trying. I feel like we're in a good place and there's progression and some forward momentum," she shared.