Marilyn Manson Slams Rumors He Abused Ex-Fiancee Evan Rachel Wood
WENN
The 'Beautiful People' hitmaker, through his publicists, vehemently denies speculations suggesting he was abusive during his relationship with the 'Mildred Pierce' actress.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson's team have responded to a series of questions about his relationship with Evan Rachel Wood and allegations of abuse she made against an unnamed ex.

The intervention of Manson's publicists comes after the rocker cut short a phone interview with Metal Hammer magazine after he was asked about Wood's 2019 testimony to California Senators about an abusive relationship she was in with an older man when she was 18.

Wood, 33, and the "Beautiful People" hitmaker, 51, went public with their relationship in 2007 when she was 19, and later got engaged.

The timeline and the musician's admission in a 2009 SPIN magazine interview that he had fantasies "about smashing her (Wood's) skull in with a sledgehammer," prompted Metal Hammer editors to submit 10 questions relating to his past relationships.

"Personal testimony is just that, and we think it's inappropriate to comment on that," their statement said in relation to Wood's allegations.

"You then go on to talk about Manson being accused of 'terrible things' by unnamed 'critics' but offer no guidance on who these critics are and what these things are, so it's not possible to comment."

In reference to a question about Mickey Rourke - another ex who Wood has denied was her abuser, Manson's team added, "It is my understanding that Evan Rachel Wood dated multiple people around the time she was dating Manson. Basic internet research will give you a host of other names that have not come up in any of our discussions."

They said his comments to SPIN were "obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account," and pointed to them later getting engaged in 2010.

The statement also claimed Manson and ex Rose McGowan "remain friends" and the same is true of ex-wife Dita Von Teese as well as pointing to positive comments Wood had made about their past relationship.

On accusations made online, his reps added, "Unfortunately, we live in a time where people believe what they read on the Internet, and feel free to say what they want with no actual evidence. The effects can be catastrophic and promoting non fact based information is wholly irresponsible."

