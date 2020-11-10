 
 

UFC Alum Michael Bisping to Lead 'Journeymen' Adaptation

WENN
Movie

The retired UFC Middleweight Champion will star as a drug-addicted former fighter who is determined to continue his career, despite being diagnosed with neurological damage.

  Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Former UFC star Michael Bisping is stepping into the boxing ring for the film adaptation of "The Journeyman".

The movie is inspired by British author Mark Turley's book of the same name, and will star Bisping as Kenny 'The Beast' Breen, a drug-addicted former fighter with a record of 11-85-0 who is determined to continue his career, despite being diagnosed with neurological damage.

The production will be directed by Dax Phelan, who co-wrote the screenplay with Turley, and filmed in the U.K.

Real-life boxer Johnny Greaves will serve as the film's technical advisor. Eric M. Klein and Phelan are producing. Bisping and Turley are on board as executive producers.

"For obvious reasons, Mike brings an authenticity and an X-factor to the role that no other actor ever could," Phelan said in a statement.

"His contributions to the script have been insightful and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to explore this character with him."

Bisping was a professional competitor since 2004. At UFC 199, he became the first British fighter to win a UFC Championship and he remains the sole British winner of a UFC title. He officially announced his retirement from MMA competition in 2018 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on July 5, 2019.

Bisping is no stranger to Hollywood - he previously appeared in movies such as "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" and "Den of Thieves".

Besides taking on acting roles, the 41-year-old was tapped as one of the four presenters of Netflix's reality competition series "Hyperdrive".

