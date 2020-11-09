Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry Discuss COVID-19 With Dr. Fauci in Private Zoom Call

WENN/Instagram/Nicky Nelson Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Dr. Anthony Fauci apparently had a Zoom call with several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashton Kutcher, to discuss COVID-19 back in April. During his new interview with CNN, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, shared that he had the private call with 36 celebrities, musicians and athletes.

"It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds," the 79-year-old told CNN. "I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication."

"Each of them has enormous numbers of followers on their social media accounts," he went on explaining. "I could say to them, for example, it's important to wear a mask, and they get on their accounts and say 'wear a mask' and it goes out to an additional couple of million people."

PEOPLE confirmed that it was Kim who arranged conversation between Dr. Fauci and celebrities. The idea allegedly came up after Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams asked social media influencers to use their platforms to share information to their followers about the pandemic because the disease "is absolutely serious, people are dying."

In other news, Kim posted a video of her looking a little tipsy while partying with BFF La La Anthony at her 40th birthday party, which earned her huge backlash. The clip saw the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star drunkenly dancing to Daft Punk's 2007 hit "One More Time" in an outdoor hut on the private island Kim rented for her lavish birthday party

It's surprising to see the mother of four being tipsy as she famously never drinks. "I've never seen you like this ever in your life," La La said in the clip. "Wait, does drinking make you a better dancer?" Kim captioned the snap.

Kim landed in hot water for throwing a big party, which was attended by her family and close friends, especially since they did this during the pandemic. "Rich people need to be taxed to hell and brought back to earth so that they know they should be embarrassed to publicly share things like this," one person blasted the SKIMS founder. Many other people, meanwhile, started quoting, "Kim, there's people that are dying," in response to her post.