 
 

Anne Hathaway Promises to Do Better When Apologizing for 'The Witches' Disabilities Controversy

Anne Hathaway Promises to Do Better When Apologizing for 'The Witches' Disabilities Controversy
Warner Bros.
Movie

The actress portraying the Grand High Witch in the movie expresses her remorse for the pain she caused to children with limb differences after Warner Bros. officials issued their apology.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Anne Hathaway tries to make amends over the damaging portrayal of disability in "The Witches". One day after Warner Bros. officials issued an apology to the disability community, the actress playing the Grand High Witch in the movie promised to do better as she expressed remorse for her involvement.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, November 5 to share a video from Lucky Fin Project that raises awareness on children, individuals and families affected by limb differences. After thanking the nonprofit for the clip, she began addressing the issue, "I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches."

"Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for," the wife of Adam Shulman continued. "As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused."

  See also...

"I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened," the Academy Award winner stressed. "I particularly want to say I'm sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I'll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I'm sorry I let your family down."

When concluding her apologetic statement, the Andrea Sachs of "The Devil Wears Prada" urged fans and followers to learn more about the issue at hand. "If you aren't already familiar, please check out the @Lucky_Fin_Project (video above) and the #NotAWitch hashtag to get a more inclusive and necessary perspective on limb difference," she stated.

Anne's apology came after Warner Bros. officials told Deadline that they were "deeply saddened to learn that our depiction of the fictional characters in 'The Witches' could upset people with disabilities." They also "regretted any offense caused" by the film.

You can share this post!

Ice Cube Dragged for Asking Why people Are Mad at Him Following Trump Meeting

Chris Evans Likens Donald Trump's Claim of Election Fraud to 'Toilet Spew'
Related Posts
'The Witches': Studio 'Saddened' by Backlash Over 'Damaging Portrayal' of Disability

'The Witches': Studio 'Saddened' by Backlash Over 'Damaging Portrayal' of Disability

'The Witches' First Trailer: Wicked Anne Hathaway Casts a Spell on Children

'The Witches' First Trailer: Wicked Anne Hathaway Casts a Spell on Children

Anne Hathaway's 'The Witches' Briefly Shuts Down Production After Set Stabbing Incident

Anne Hathaway's 'The Witches' Briefly Shuts Down Production After Set Stabbing Incident

Octavia Spencer Close to Star Opposite Anne Hathaway in 'The Witches'

Octavia Spencer Close to Star Opposite Anne Hathaway in 'The Witches'

Most Read
Wesley Snipes Blames Racism in Response to Patton Oswalt's Violent Claims on 'Blade: Trinity' Set
Movie

Wesley Snipes Blames Racism in Response to Patton Oswalt's Violent Claims on 'Blade: Trinity' Set

Charlie Hunnam Claims Russell Brand Did Justice to 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Role He Passed

Charlie Hunnam Claims Russell Brand Did Justice to 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Role He Passed

Rami Malek on Rumors His 'No Time to Die' Character Is Bond Villain Dr. No: 'You Will Be Shocked'

Rami Malek on Rumors His 'No Time to Die' Character Is Bond Villain Dr. No: 'You Will Be Shocked'

'The Witches': Studio 'Saddened' by Backlash Over 'Damaging Portrayal' of Disability

'The Witches': Studio 'Saddened' by Backlash Over 'Damaging Portrayal' of Disability

Seth Rogen Pours Cold Water to Potential 'Superbad' Sequel

Seth Rogen Pours Cold Water to Potential 'Superbad' Sequel

Charlie Hunnam on Tom Hardy as the Next James Bond: That Would Be Sensational

Charlie Hunnam on Tom Hardy as the Next James Bond: That Would Be Sensational

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Forced to Isolate Due to COVID-19 on 'Don't Worry, Darling' Set

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Forced to Isolate Due to COVID-19 on 'Don't Worry, Darling' Set

Brandon Routh Teases Possibility of His Superman's Return in Flash Movie

Brandon Routh Teases Possibility of His Superman's Return in Flash Movie

Vince Vaughn Confirms He and Owen Wilson Are In Talks for 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Vince Vaughn Confirms He and Owen Wilson Are In Talks for 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Lashana Lynch Faces Abuse From Racist Haters for Becoming First Black 007 Agent in 'No Time to Die'

Lashana Lynch Faces Abuse From Racist Haters for Becoming First Black 007 Agent in 'No Time to Die'

Kate Winslet Feels Empowered Like Never Before During Same Sex Scenes With Saoirse Ronan

Kate Winslet Feels Empowered Like Never Before During Same Sex Scenes With Saoirse Ronan

Anne Hathaway Promises to Do Better When Apologizing for 'The Witches' Disabilities Controversy

Anne Hathaway Promises to Do Better When Apologizing for 'The Witches' Disabilities Controversy