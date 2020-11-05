 
 

Amy Schumer and Charlize Theron Congratulate Sarah McBride for Becoming First Transgender Senator

Congratulations are pouring in for Delaware's Sarah McBride for her historic election win that makes her the first-ever transgender state senator in the United States.

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer and Charlize Theron led the stars congratulating Delaware's Sarah McBride on her historic senate win on Tuesday (03Nov20) night.

McBride made history by becoming the first transgender state senator in the United States by besting a Republican opponent Steve Washington by a reported landslide 73 per cent of the votes.

The politician, who previously served as a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, tweeted a message of gratitude after the news broke, posting, "We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too."

Also celebrating the news were a number of stars, including "I Feel Pretty" star Amy, who took to her social media pages to send "congrats to my friend Sarah McBride and congrats to Delawareans for electing a great leader."

Oscar-winner Charlize responded by tweeting, "We are all a mess of anxiety right now but at least we can celebrate this incredible news."

Several LGBTQ+ stars also chimed in, with "Transparent" and "Hustlers" actress Trace Lysette congratulated "Senator McBride," adding, "this got me all the way together."

TV creator, director and actor Peter Paige posted, "So proud of you," while "Pose" star Indya Moore simply said, "Thank you!" for the representation. Actress and star of NBC's "Connecting..." Shakina Nayfack offered her congratulations by noting, "You are making history!!"

