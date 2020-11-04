 
 

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

The Lincoln Project, which teams up with the Migos member to provide free meals to people waiting in line at polls, claims the rapper 'was threatened' by Gwinnett County officials for handing out the meals.

  Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Offset tried to drum up the spirits of people who went out to vote in his home state of Georgia on Tuesday, November 3 by handing out free meals. However, his initiative was apparently not much appreciated by the local government.

The rapper stopped by 3 polling locations in Gwinnett and Fulton counties on Election Day with food trucks from The Slutty Vegan and Big Dave's. Not coming empty handed, he fed those who were waiting in line to cast their vote.

In videos which have circulated online, Offset was even seen inside the Slutty Vegan food truck to help prepare the meals. He put an apron on top of his sweater, with a white mask covering his face and a blue cap to keep his hair in place. The 28-year-old also got on the back of a truck, grabbed a bullhorn and talked about his excitement in voting for the first time ever.

The Lincoln Project, which teamed up with Offset for the initiative, tweeted earlier that day to urge people to vote with a chance of meeting the Georgia-born star. "Want to meet @OffsetYRN?" the tweet read. "Well, he's at Ficketts Elementary today at 2:30p and William Walker Rec Center at 3:30p - both in Atlanta, GA. Take some selfies. Vote. Oh, and get some free @sluttyVeganATL."

However, things apparently didn't go really smooth. In a following tweet, The Lincoln Project claimed Offset got reprimanded by Gwinnett County officials for handing out free meals. "We've been working in Georgia with @OffsetYRN, to feed Gwinnett's voters in those unnecessarily long lines, but instead of a welcome, he was threatened by @gwinnettgov. This is what voter intimidation and discrimination looks like," so it stated.

Offset's Instagram Story

Offset handed out free meal to a fan at a poling location.

Offset himself has not addressed the report that he got into troubles with the city officials during the project. The "Ric Flair Drip" spitter, instead, opted to share videos on his Instagram Stories to inform his fans that he had cast his vote and to show his "I Voted" sticker while he was on his way to the poll to hand out free meals. Another video captured his interaction with a female fan who was lucky enough to meet him at the poll.

