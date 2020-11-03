 
 

Chelsea Handler on Possibility of Rekindling 50 Cent Romance: He Gets My Humor

When discussing her search for real love on Drew Barrymore's new daytime show, the 'This Means War' actress reveals her ideal man is an outdoorsy guy who can handle her BS.

  • Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Comedienne Chelsea Handler is considering rekindling her romance with 50 Cent.

The "This Means War" actress previously dated the "In Da Club" hitmaker for several months after meeting on the set of her former late night talk show, "Chelsea Lately", in 2009, and she has always had good things to say about her rapper ex.

The pair recently reconnected after clashing over politics, and during a phone call last week (ends October 30) to clear the air, Chelsea reveals 50 expressed an interest in reuniting.

Discussing her search for real love on pal Drew Barrymore's new daytime show, the funnywoman said, "I really need an outdoorsy guy who can handle my BS (bulls**t), that can put up with a confident, strong woman, but is still gonna tell me to sit down and shut up when I've had too much to drink and I can't stop talking. I like a little old-fashioned balance."

  See also...

"I may have to get back together with 50 Cent at this point," she confessed. "We spoke the other night and I jokingly said, 'I'm ready to get back together or possibly go for another spin...' and he was like, 'Hey, were you serious about... us getting back together?' And I was like, 'Yeah, totally! I'm open to anything!' "

"So, who knows? Maybe I'll get back together with 50," Chelsea continued. "He actually got a kick out of me, he gets my humour, and he likes it and finds it attractive, not like, a turn off!"

However, Chelsea hopes any new relationship she embarks on will result in lasting love.

"I do wanna experience big love," she shared. "I wanna fall head over heels in love with somebody. I wanna flirt and text. I do crave that, so I hope that's in my near future."

