Jude Law's Ex-Girlfriend Gives Birth to Baby Boy

ITV Celebrity

British singer Cat Cavelli, who shares a five-year-old daughter with former flame Jude Law, has welcomed a son roughly five months after announcing pregnancy.

Sep 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cat Cavelli, mother of Jude Law's five-year-old daughter Ada, has given birth to a son named Jax.

The singer, who made it through to the Knockouts round of "The Voice U.K." earlier this year (20), announced she was pregnant on Mother's Day in March, and took to Instagram this week (begs31Aug20) to post a snap of her newborn child underneath a bespoke grey blanket with his name embroidered on it.

Cavelli decided to leave the caption blank although she did overlap it with Miley Cyrus' song "Adore You". Although she is rumoured to be dating Chelsea soccer star Jorginho Frello, she has yet to confirm who's the father of the child. Jorginho has made no mention of baby Jax to his Instagram or Twitter.

It appears Jax was born last week and Cavelli has since posted several pictures of her post-baby body to her social media pages. In one picture, Cavelli wore grey loungewear as she lifted up her top to showcase her postpartum figure.

"Still find it incredible how the female body can change to accommodate the needs of our babies. Still have the habit of rubbing my belly #5dayspostpartum," she wrote.

Cavelli, real name Catherine Hardman, was 23 when she fell pregnant with Ada while dating Law, who was filming on location in the Czech Republic at the time.