 
 

Jude Law's Ex-Girlfriend Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Jude Law's Ex-Girlfriend Gives Birth to Baby Boy
ITV
Celebrity

British singer Cat Cavelli, who shares a five-year-old daughter with former flame Jude Law, has welcomed a son roughly five months after announcing pregnancy.

  • Sep 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cat Cavelli, mother of Jude Law's five-year-old daughter Ada, has given birth to a son named Jax.

The singer, who made it through to the Knockouts round of "The Voice U.K." earlier this year (20), announced she was pregnant on Mother's Day in March, and took to Instagram this week (begs31Aug20) to post a snap of her newborn child underneath a bespoke grey blanket with his name embroidered on it.

Cavelli decided to leave the caption blank although she did overlap it with Miley Cyrus' song "Adore You". Although she is rumoured to be dating Chelsea soccer star Jorginho Frello, she has yet to confirm who's the father of the child. Jorginho has made no mention of baby Jax to his Instagram or Twitter.

It appears Jax was born last week and Cavelli has since posted several pictures of her post-baby body to her social media pages. In one picture, Cavelli wore grey loungewear as she lifted up her top to showcase her postpartum figure.

"Still find it incredible how the female body can change to accommodate the needs of our babies. Still have the habit of rubbing my belly #5dayspostpartum," she wrote.

Cavelli, real name Catherine Hardman, was 23 when she fell pregnant with Ada while dating Law, who was filming on location in the Czech Republic at the time.

You can share this post!

Joss Stone Called 'Ignorant' Over Her Comments About Mental Health

Daisy May Cooper Welcomes Baby No. 2
Related Posts
Jude Law Allegedly Expecting Baby With New Wife

Jude Law Allegedly Expecting Baby With New Wife

Jude Law Gets Firefighters Visit for False Alarm at London Home

Jude Law Gets Firefighters Visit for False Alarm at London Home

Jude Law Secretly Marries Fiancee in Low-Key Civil Ceremony

Jude Law Secretly Marries Fiancee in Low-Key Civil Ceremony

Jude Law's Fiancee Spotted With Engagement Ring During Errand Run

Jude Law's Fiancee Spotted With Engagement Ring During Errand Run

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Highlights Importance of COVID-19 Face Mask With Variety of Looks

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Highlights Importance of COVID-19 Face Mask With Variety of Looks

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Aubrey O'Day Shuts Down Report About Weight Gain

Aubrey O'Day Shuts Down Report About Weight Gain

Joe Budden's Ex Tahiry Jose Claims He Beat Her Up During Relationship

Joe Budden's Ex Tahiry Jose Claims He Beat Her Up During Relationship

Jared Kushner Is Gay and in 'Arranged Marriage' to Ivanka, According to Former Trump Staffer

Jared Kushner Is Gay and in 'Arranged Marriage' to Ivanka, According to Former Trump Staffer

Rappers Yung Berg and Tokyo Vanity Suffer Severe Allergic Reaction, Show Swollen Faces

Rappers Yung Berg and Tokyo Vanity Suffer Severe Allergic Reaction, Show Swollen Faces

Michael B. Jordan Vows to Dedicate Life to 'Big Brother' Chadwick Boseman in Emotional Tribute

Michael B. Jordan Vows to Dedicate Life to 'Big Brother' Chadwick Boseman in Emotional Tribute