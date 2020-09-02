Yung Miami Shades Brandy Because She Doesn't Know Her

Instagram Celebrity

During her record-breaking Versuz battle with Monica, the 'Have You Ever' singer looked genuinely confused when the 'Don't Take It Personal' singer mentioned Miami's name.

Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Like any other people, Yung Miami also tuned into Monica and Brandy's viral Versuz battle on Monday night, August 31, though there was a part that she didn't particularly like. The hip-hop star shaded Brandy because she made it rather obvious she didn't know Yung Miami while talking to Monica on the show.

During the show airing on Instagram Live, Monica mentioned Miami's name and prompted Brandy to look confused as if she never heard of the name before. However, when Monica later explained that she's a part of City Girls, Brandy said, "Okay. Okay. I should've known. I should've known."

Hitting back at the "I Wanna Be Down" singer, Miami wrote on her Twitter account, "I only know 2 Brandy songs so we're even." However, before more people got the wrong idea, the rapper made it clear that she was just joking as she said, "I was just playing y'all damn I'm singing how you ever right now lol." She added, "Lmaaooooo it's the 'I should've known that.' but it was all fun and games I had a blast."

Shot live from Tyler Perry's studio in Atlanta, Monica and Brandy's Versuz battle broke record by garnering 1.2 million viewers in total. Besides playing a lot of their hits, the two R&B singers also addressed their past tensions and made it clear that they had moved on and put their beef in the past.

"I wanted to speak to you face to face," Monica said. "The more we're talked about, the more it came to be difficult, unnecessarily. And I really am a straight shooter and I really do admire what you've done musically and what you've had to endure personally." Brandy then responded, "I have the utmost love and respect for you as well, for somebody to start at 12 years old. The longevity of your career--nobody [knows] what you've been through."