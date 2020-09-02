 
 

Yung Miami Shades Brandy Because She Doesn't Know Her

Yung Miami Shades Brandy Because She Doesn't Know Her
Instagram
Celebrity

During her record-breaking Versuz battle with Monica, the 'Have You Ever' singer looked genuinely confused when the 'Don't Take It Personal' singer mentioned Miami's name.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Like any other people, Yung Miami also tuned into Monica and Brandy's viral Versuz battle on Monday night, August 31, though there was a part that she didn't particularly like. The hip-hop star shaded Brandy because she made it rather obvious she didn't know Yung Miami while talking to Monica on the show.

During the show airing on Instagram Live, Monica mentioned Miami's name and prompted Brandy to look confused as if she never heard of the name before. However, when Monica later explained that she's a part of City Girls, Brandy said, "Okay. Okay. I should've known. I should've known."

Hitting back at the "I Wanna Be Down" singer, Miami wrote on her Twitter account, "I only know 2 Brandy songs so we're even." However, before more people got the wrong idea, the rapper made it clear that she was just joking as she said, "I was just playing y'all damn I'm singing how you ever right now lol." She added, "Lmaaooooo it's the 'I should've known that.' but it was all fun and games I had a blast."

Shot live from Tyler Perry's studio in Atlanta, Monica and Brandy's Versuz battle broke record by garnering 1.2 million viewers in total. Besides playing a lot of their hits, the two R&B singers also addressed their past tensions and made it clear that they had moved on and put their beef in the past.

"I wanted to speak to you face to face," Monica said. "The more we're talked about, the more it came to be difficult, unnecessarily. And I really am a straight shooter and I really do admire what you've done musically and what you've had to endure personally." Brandy then responded, "I have the utmost love and respect for you as well, for somebody to start at 12 years old. The longevity of your career--nobody [knows] what you've been through."

You can share this post!

Pastor John Gray Takes a Break From Preaching to Seek Therapy for Marriage After Cheating Scandal

This Is Why Melania Trump Wasn't Bothered by Donald's Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels
Related Posts
Yung Miami Goes Viral for Keeping a Straight Face Over Lil Uzi Vert and JT's Romance Question

Yung Miami Goes Viral for Keeping a Straight Face Over Lil Uzi Vert and JT's Romance Question

City Girls' Yung Miami Buys Her Brother and Sister 2 Cars: ‘My Mama Next’

City Girls' Yung Miami Buys Her Brother and Sister 2 Cars: ‘My Mama Next’

City Girls' Yung Miami Defends Doja Cat Against Haters

City Girls' Yung Miami Defends Doja Cat Against Haters

City Girls' Yung Miami Dressing Up to the Nines for Ex Jai Wiggins' Funeral

City Girls' Yung Miami Dressing Up to the Nines for Ex Jai Wiggins' Funeral

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Highlights Importance of COVID-19 Face Mask With Variety of Looks

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Highlights Importance of COVID-19 Face Mask With Variety of Looks

Jared Kushner Is Gay and in 'Arranged Marriage' to Ivanka, According to Former Trump Staffer

Jared Kushner Is Gay and in 'Arranged Marriage' to Ivanka, According to Former Trump Staffer

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Mother Recalls Their First Meeting When He's in College

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Mother Recalls Their First Meeting When He's in College

'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Devastated by Chadwick Boseman's Sudden Death

'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Devastated by Chadwick Boseman's Sudden Death