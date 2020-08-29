T-Pain Responds to Akon's Comments on His Career: 'I've Grown'

WENN Music

Taking to his Twitter account, the 'Jerry Sprunger' rapper seemingly reacts to Akon saying that T-Pain could have been bigger should he don't confine his music to one genre.

Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - T-Pain apparently has addressed Akon's recent criticism of his career. Taking to his Twitter account, T-Pain seemingly responded to Akon saying that he could have been bigger should he don't confine his music to one genre.

"I think one of the major reasons is that T-Pain never left the hood. He just confined his music to urban music... That was it," Akon shared during a recent interview with VladTV. "I saw T-Pain as another me, to be able to cross outside of urban. Go into pop, go into EDM, go into Latin--I still think 'til this day he still can do it."

"You and I know better than anybody, urban audiences aren't loyal," he went on to say. "Every year there's a new n***a. Every year. So, you gotta take full advantage, maximize your urban presence, and then right as that side n***a come in, you exit... Hip hop, it's a [stick] and move. It don't stick around long enough unless you continue to reinvent yourself."

T-Pain apparently caught wind of the interview and took to his Twitter account to subtly respond to it. "The very ppl that held me back is tellin y'all how I could've been bigger," he wrote on the blue bird app, seemingly taking a jab at Akon.

The "Buy U a Drank" hitmaker went on to say that he's "not angry at all." He continued, "I've grown. I've learned how to keep moving forward and not look back. Some ppl don't and that’'s ok. Theyll get there at their pace. But I'm no longer gonna to allow my past to determine my future. I'm in control. See y'all on the brighter side. Love y'all."

Some fans and fellow musicians showed support for T-Pain as singer Sammie Always wrote, "I respect Kon. In the same sentence T-Pain is legendary. Flowers @tpain." DJ Damage added, "I respect his opinion, but T-Pain is a legend . His catalog is timeless . Give this man his flowers !"