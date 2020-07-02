 
 

Will Smith's Slavery Movie Bought by Apple for $120M in Bidding War

Will Smith's Slavery Movie Bought by Apple for $120M in Bidding War
WENN
Movie

The runaway slave movie 'Emancipation' marks the largest film festival acquisition in history after being bought by Apple bosses for more than $120 million.

  • Jul 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Apple Studios bosses have won the bidding war for Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua's new runaway slave film "Emancipation".

The $120 million (£96 million)-plus deal, brokered during the Cannes Virtual Market, marks the largest film festival acquisition in history and lands Apple chiefs the world rights over rivals at Warner Bros.

The deal closed on Tuesday night (30Jun20), according to Deadline, and the film will now premiere in theatres and on Apple TV+.

It will be produced by Apple Studios, alongside Smith, Fuqua and their associates at Westbrook Studios and Fuqua Films.

The film is inspired by an 1863 photo, titled "The Scourged Back", which features the bare back of a slave, scarred by deep whip marks delivered by a plantation boss.

Fuqua says, "The photograph was the first viral image of the brutality of slavery that the world saw, which is interesting, when you put it into perspective with today and social media and what the world is seeing, again. You can't fix the past, but you can remind people of the past and I think we have to, in an accurate, real way."

Production is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

You can share this post!

Bernie Ecclestone Welcomes First Son at 89
Related Posts
Will Smith Partners Up With Director Antoine Fuqua for Tortured Slave-Inspired Drama

Will Smith Partners Up With Director Antoine Fuqua for Tortured Slave-Inspired Drama

Most Read
Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'
Movie

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'

'Trolls World Tour' Makes a Return to the Top of Video on Demand Chart

'Trolls World Tour' Makes a Return to the Top of Video on Demand Chart

Peter Sarsgaard Shares Initial Worry About Intense Character for 'The Batman'

Peter Sarsgaard Shares Initial Worry About Intense Character for 'The Batman'

Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel 'Racist' for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel 'Racist' for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

Michael B. Jordan to Present 'A Night At The Drive-In' Series Throughout Summer

Michael B. Jordan to Present 'A Night At The Drive-In' Series Throughout Summer

Aretha Franklin's Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer's Portrayal in 'Respect'

Aretha Franklin's Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer's Portrayal in 'Respect'

Broadway to Remain Closed Until January 2021 as Result of Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Broadway to Remain Closed Until January 2021 as Result of Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Gabrielle Union Endorses Call for Black Female-Focused Sequel to 'A League of Their Own'

Gabrielle Union Endorses Call for Black Female-Focused Sequel to 'A League of Their Own'

Christopher Nolan Denies Bizarre Claim He Bans Chairs From Set

Christopher Nolan Denies Bizarre Claim He Bans Chairs From Set

The Rolling Stones' Concert Film 'Havana Moon' to Get Drive-In Release

The Rolling Stones' Concert Film 'Havana Moon' to Get Drive-In Release

Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'

Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'

Paris Jackson Sparks Fury With Female Jesus Role in New Movie 'Habit'

Paris Jackson Sparks Fury With Female Jesus Role in New Movie 'Habit'

Zendaya, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo Invited to Join The Academy Following 'OscarsSoWhite' Scandal

Zendaya, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo Invited to Join The Academy Following 'OscarsSoWhite' Scandal