J.K. Rowling Retracts Praise for Stephen King After He Declares Support for Trans Women

The 'Harry Potter' author initially expressed her delight upon learning that the King of Horror re-tweeted her post about violence against women in response to Lloyd Russell-Moyle's apology.

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - J.K. Rowling appeared to remove a Twitter post praising American author Stephen King after he told his followers that "trans women are women" over Pride weekend (June 27-28).

The 72-year-old found himself being branded a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) when he re-tweeted posts made by the 54-year-old "Harry Potter" author, relating to violence against women.

On Sunday, Rowling shared a series of posts in response to an apology from British politician Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who accused the author of "using" her domestic violence experience as "justification for discriminating against" the transgender community, after she questioned the idea that "sex isn't real" in a series of tweets that LGBTQ+ activists condemned as transphobic.

Addressing Russell-Moyle's apology following his Tribune magazine article, Rowling released a series of tweets relating to violence against women.

"Andrea Dworkin wrote: 'Men often react to women's words—speaking and writing-as if they were acts of violence; sometimes men react to women's words with violence.' It isn't hateful for women speak about their own experiences, nor do they deserve shaming for doing so," she penned, with King later retweeting the post.

J.K. Rowling addressed Lloyd Russell-Moyle's apology.

While she appeared delighted to receive support from a fellow writer, later adding, "I've always revered @StephenKing, but today my love reached... new heights," and insisting she "won't ever forget the men who stood up when they didn't need to," fans weren't so forgiving.

As a backlash grew, one fan tweeted King to ask: "You should address the TERF tweet. By telling us constant readers if you believe trans women are women." He replied: "Yes. Trans women are women."

A fan demanded Stephen King to address the TERF tweet.

Rowling subsequently appeared to have deleted her tweet praising the "Carrie" author.