Joseph Fiennes to Lead True-Story Movie 'The Ice Man'

The 'American Horror Story: Asylum' actor has boarded the upcoming feature film about extreme sportsman Wim Hof as a main actor and executive producer.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Joseph Fiennes has been cast as extreme winter sportsman Wim Hof in new biographical feature, "The Ice Man".

The actor is over the moon about depicting the Dutch star, who is famous for breaking cold exposure records by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in shorts and running a half-marathon barefoot above the Arctic Circle among other stunts.

"To carry the incredible Wim Hof message and to bring the extraordinary journey of the Ice Man to the greater consciousness is a unique privilege," Fiennes tells The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Ice Man", a working title, is written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jeff Pope, who was moved to pen a script about the 61-year-old Dutch athlete's remarkable accomplishments, which also references the development of his famous Wim Hof Method (WHM) breathing technique.

"Wim is like an iceberg," writer Pope gushes. "There's a little bit we all know about him poking above the water - the bit that tells us to 'breathe, motherfu**er', but there is so much more to his story that this project will explore. His has been a life full of tragedy, exploration, perseverance and, ultimately, redemption. Now is the right moment for Wim-time."

"The Ice Man" will be produced by Debbie Gray, with Fiennes and Pope on board as executive producers.