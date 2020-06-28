 
 

David Bowie's New Live Album Offers His 1995 Dallas Session

Music

Dubbed 'Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)', the upcoming album is recorded at Coca-Cola Starplex Amphitheatre during his Outside tour with Nine Inch Nails.

  • Jun 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - An unreleased David Bowie live album is to hit streaming platforms next Friday, July 3, 2020.

Bosses at Parlophone Records announced the release of the late rocker's "Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)" record on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with a post on his website.

Bowie, who passed away after a battle with cancer in 2016, recorded the album at Dallas, Texas' Coca-Cola Starplex Amphitheatre in October 1995 during his "Outside Tour" with Nine Inch Nails.

The title of the album comes from a French lyric, meaning open the dog, featured in his 1970 track "All the Madmen", as well as in his 1993 song "Buddha of Suburbia". Its artwork, featuring Bowie in a tank top against a black background, was shot by his widow Iman.

One track from the album, "Teenage Wildlife", is available on streaming services on Friday, with the rest of the album due next week.

