Artist of the Week: Lil Mosey

The 18-year-old Seattle-bred rapper solidifies himself as a 'Certified Hitmaker' with second studio album which spawned a chart-topping single called 'Blueberry Faygo'.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Mosey has become one of the youngest platinum-selling artists in the hip-hop scene right now. He made a wave with his first mixtape at 15 and, by the age of 16, scored his double-platinum single fittingly titled "Noticed" while his debut album "Northsbest" was certified gold.

"Noticed" is bouncy and easy on the ear, showcasing his rapping/singing hybrid with Auto-Tune. It was named one of the hip-hop singles to watch by Forbes. It has since racked up nearly 200 million YouTube views, over 350 million Spotify plays, and more than 60 million SoundCloud streams.

The baby-faced rapper soon got his very own Northsbest festival in hometown of Seattle, landed a spot on the coveted XXL Freshman Class along with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and YK Osiris in 2019, and earned co-sign from Ice Cube and Chris Brown.

But it's not enough for him and he's not shy to let people know of his big aspirations. "I want the top spot. I want to be number one. I need my whole album to go platinum and I need some more plaques too. I'm really trying to go crazy," the rapper, now 18, said in an interview.

He boldly declared his second studio album a "Certified Hitmaker". It peaked at No. 12 on Billboard Hot 200 and spawned a hit single "Blueberry Faygo" which reached No. 11 on Billboard Hot 100, topped the Rhythmic Songs airplay chart, and climbed up to No. 16 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart.

While his catchy music appealed to young generation and TikTok demographic, some people criticized his sound. He was, however, unbothered. "I'm using this sound to show people that this is the wave," he said. "I feel like I'm definitely a melodic artist. I try to use a lot of rap elements but my main thing is melodies. I feel like what really brings them in is the melody of the song. They don't even need to know what I'm saying it'll just be replaying in their head multiple times."