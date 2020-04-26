 
 

'Peaky Blinders' Adds 'The Irishman' Star Stephen Graham

The former 'Boardwalk Empire' actor is expected to join the cast members of the British television show when it resumes filming as soon as coronavirus is over.

AceShowbiz - Stephen Graham is joining the cast of hit U.K. TV show "Peaky Blinders" when it resumes filming after the coronavirus.

According to British newspaper The Sun, the star has said he was about to start filming on the show just before shooting shut down last month, March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I was supposed to be starting Peaky Blinders but that has been put on hold indefinitely," he revealed. "My agent spent a lot of time putting that together."

Stephen will join its star Cillian Murphy in the cast and will follow Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody, Sam Neill, and Sam Claflin as the latest big name to sign up for the hit show.

Shooting on "Peaky Blinders" was officially halted on March 16 - four days before U.K. officials announced pubs, restaurants and bars would have to close, and Helen McCrory revealed that she, Cillian, and its producers asked the BBC to halt production.

"Together with the producers, we approached the BBC and said we're going to pull this now before we have to do this down the line," she told Deadline.com.

