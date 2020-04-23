Kylie Jenner Shows Kris Jenner Sleeping in Her 'Natural Habitat' in Hilarious Clip

Instagram Celebrity

In the new Instagram Story video, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star seemingly impersonates Bear Grylls from 'Man vs. Wild' as she muses that this 'Kris Jenner' was 'very dangerous.'

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner are one of the best mom and daughter duos in the world. The two are so close that Kylie is able to make fun of her mom while quarantining together in her $12 million Palm Springs mansion. Not keeping the funny moment to herself, Kylie shared on her Instagram account a video of her pranking Kris who was napping.

"Guys you're not going to believe this. I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat," so the young billionaire said as quiet as possible while the camera panning at Kris who was sleeping soundly. As she further approached her mom, Kylie whispered, "A Kris Jenner in her natural habitat."

Seemingly impersonating Bear Grylls from "Man vs. Wild", Kylie mused that this "Kris Jenner" was "very dangerous." She then made some high-pitched screams, prompting Kris to wake up. "Are you serious? It takes you that long to wake up?" Kylie asked her momager. "You guys are crazy," Kris said to Kylie and one of her friends.

While the video was hilarious, some fans on Instagram were more focused on the bed where Kris was sleeping on. "That bed just called me broke. Here I am sleeping on a slice of bread," one fan said in a comment. "That outdoor bed looked peaceful af," added one other with someone else noting, "That bed a whole vibe right there."

"Looking at this video made me realize how broke I am," another fan chimed in. "This video is calling me broke AF," one agreed. Another comment, meanwhile, read, "That's a $1,000,000 nap lol."

Coronavirus lockdown indeed doesn't stop Kylie from having some fun. During the Easter, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star turned herself into an Easter Bunny. One particular photo captured two people wearing bunny costumes in what seemed to be Stormi's room. The first one, who took the mirror selfie, rocked a pink-and-white get-up, whereas the second one went with a blue-and-white version.