 
 

Kylie Jenner Shows Kris Jenner Sleeping in Her 'Natural Habitat' in Hilarious Clip

Kylie Jenner Shows Kris Jenner Sleeping in Her 'Natural Habitat' in Hilarious Clip
Instagram
Celebrity

In the new Instagram Story video, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star seemingly impersonates Bear Grylls from 'Man vs. Wild' as she muses that this 'Kris Jenner' was 'very dangerous.'

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner are one of the best mom and daughter duos in the world. The two are so close that Kylie is able to make fun of her mom while quarantining together in her $12 million Palm Springs mansion. Not keeping the funny moment to herself, Kylie shared on her Instagram account a video of her pranking Kris who was napping.

"Guys you're not going to believe this. I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat," so the young billionaire said as quiet as possible while the camera panning at Kris who was sleeping soundly. As she further approached her mom, Kylie whispered, "A Kris Jenner in her natural habitat."

Seemingly impersonating Bear Grylls from "Man vs. Wild", Kylie mused that this "Kris Jenner" was "very dangerous." She then made some high-pitched screams, prompting Kris to wake up. "Are you serious? It takes you that long to wake up?" Kylie asked her momager. "You guys are crazy," Kris said to Kylie and one of her friends.

While the video was hilarious, some fans on Instagram were more focused on the bed where Kris was sleeping on. "That bed just called me broke. Here I am sleeping on a slice of bread," one fan said in a comment. "That outdoor bed looked peaceful af," added one other with someone else noting, "That bed a whole vibe right there."

"Looking at this video made me realize how broke I am," another fan chimed in. "This video is calling me broke AF," one agreed. Another comment, meanwhile, read, "That's a $1,000,000 nap lol."

Coronavirus lockdown indeed doesn't stop Kylie from having some fun. During the Easter, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star turned herself into an Easter Bunny. One particular photo captured two people wearing bunny costumes in what seemed to be Stormi's room. The first one, who took the mirror selfie, rocked a pink-and-white get-up, whereas the second one went with a blue-and-white version.

You can share this post!

Yung Berg's Alleged Victim Claims to Receive Threats and Hate After Pistol-Whipping Incident

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Shows Kris Jenner Sleeping in Her 'Natural Habitat' in Hilarious Clip

Kylie Jenner Shows Kris Jenner Sleeping in Her 'Natural Habitat' in Hilarious Clip

Kylie Jenner Goes Barefoot and Makeup Free to Visit BFF Stassie on Snack Run

Kylie Jenner Goes Barefoot and Makeup Free to Visit BFF Stassie on Snack Run

Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Trolls Body Shaming Her for Looking Thicker

Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Trolls Body Shaming Her for Looking Thicker

Kylie Jenner Turns Into Easter Bunny for Daughter Stormi While in Coronavirus Quarantine

Kylie Jenner Turns Into Easter Bunny for Daughter Stormi While in Coronavirus Quarantine

Kylie Jenner and Mom Kris Send Hand Sanitizers to Medical Workers in L.A.

Kylie Jenner and Mom Kris Send Hand Sanitizers to Medical Workers in L.A.

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money