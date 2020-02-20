 
 

Lenny Kravitz Shares Favorite Memory of 'Fabulous' Ja'Net DuBois in Sweet Tribute

Lenny Kravitz Shares Favorite Memory of 'Fabulous' Ja'Net DuBois in Sweet Tribute
WENN/Instar/Nikki Nelson
Mourning the passing of the 'Good Times' star, the 'Fly Away' hitmaker recalls the time the two of them enjoyed an impromptu outing at Winchell's Donuts after a night of partying.

  Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rocker Lenny Kravitz has added his tribute to "Good Times" star Ja'Net DuBois by sharing one of his favourite memories of his actress mother's late friend.

The 74-year-old passed away at her California home on Tuesday (February 18), prompting her sitcom co-star Janet Jackson, and series producer Norman Lear to share their condolences to the DuBois family.

Now Kravitz has offered up his own social media salute, revealing he once enjoyed an impromptu outing with DuBois after a night of partying.

"Ja'Net DuBois, who famously portrayed Willona on 'Good Times', was part of the same Norman Lear family that my mother Roxie Roker belonged to," he began. "Growing up around the studios, I had the pleasure of knowing her. She was vibrant! And she was as fabulous as she was down to earth."

"One of my favorite memories was after clubbing one night as a teenager, I bumped into Ja'Net around 3 in the morning," he recalled. "She was getting out of a Rolls-Royce at Winchell's Donuts on Lacienega Blvd (sic). We saw each other and laughed."

"Then we went inside and caused commotion by singing and being loud. Miss DuBois also sang & co-wrote 'Movin' on Up', the legendary theme song to my mother's show, 'The Jeffersons' (sic). Rest in power, Queen."

"Good Times" and "The Jeffersons" were both spin-offs of classic sitcom "All in the Family", which were all developed by Lear.

Roker died of breast cancer in 1995, aged 66.

