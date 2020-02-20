Lili Reinhart Gets Visited by Luke Perry's 'Spirit' in Her Dream

WENN/Sheri Determan Celebrity

The 'Riverdale' actress takes to Twitter to share her dream, saying, 'I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he's smiling brightly on the other side.'

Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lili Reinhart has a chance to meet the late Luke Perry one more time. Almost a year after her co-star passed away following a massive stroke, the "Riverdale" actress made a social media confession that she has been visited by his "spirit" in her dream.

On Wednesday, February 19, the "Hustlers" star took to Instagram Story and Twitter to spill the details. "I had a dream last night that I saw Luke... and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him," she wrote. "Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he's smiling brightly on the other side."

Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram Story handle to share her dream.

Reinhart worked with Perry on The CW teen drama series where she took on the role of Betty Cooper and he played Archie's father, Fred Andrews. Unfortunately, Perry suffered a massive stroke at his home in California in March 2019, and passed away days later. At time of his death, their show was in the middle of filming Season 3.

After news of Perry's sudden passing broke out, Reinhart made use of Instagram Story to share with her followers a heartfelt tribute poem. "It's strange to see the world move on. When someone you love, gets taken from you. And the small circumference surrounding you is stuck. Frozen in a moment. Of loss. And shock," her poem read. "Yet the people passing you are moving at full speed."

She wrote a poem about his death.

"Did they not feel the earth shake? Or slow? Can they hear the thoughts screaming in my head? His name. His face. Memories. Flashes. Of a friend. A lost friend," she continued. "We always expect the earth to stand still. For the universe to grieve the loved ones we have lost, along with us. But it keeps moving. Maybe as a sign that we should too. The movement of strangers, like a wave, taking us with them."

Her poetry continued to read.

She concluded her poem with a hopeful lines.

The girlfriend of Cole Sprouse concluded, "So we ebb and flow with the passage of others, coasting off their energy and conserving our own. Because it's too hard to give anything right now. To anyone. Except for him. The one we've lost. And I pray that he's silently moving in tandem with us. Guiding us through the waves even when we can't swim."